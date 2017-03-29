Pirates release reliever Jared Hughes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Reliever Jared Hughes on Wednesday cleared outright waivers and was placed on unconditional release waivers, ending his six-year career with the team.

“This is a super-sad day for me and my family,” said Hughes, who will become a free agent once his release is finalized. “I love Pittsburgh, I love my teammates and the fans. It will always be family to me here.”

Hughes appeared in 11 Grapefruit League games (9 1⁄ 3 innings) and put up an 11.57 ERA and a 2.14 WHIP.

Last season, Hughes pitched in 67 games and had a 3.03 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. He missed the first month of the season recovering from an strained left latissimus muscle.

“They told me they're going in a different direction with the bullpen this year,” Hughes said.

Five pitchers — Tony Watson, Felipe Rivero, Juan Nicasio, Antonio Bastardo and Daniel Hudson — have clinched bullpen jobs. That leaves four relievers competing for two spots.

The runner-up in the race for the final spot in the starting rotation — either Tyler Glasnow or Trevor Williams — probably will open the season in the bullpen.

That means the final reliever will be either Rule 5 pickup Tyler Webb, A.J. Schugel or Wade LeBlanc.

Webb and LeBlanc are left-handers. LeBlanc's $800,000 is not guaranteed, so the Pirates would be on the hook for only a portion if he is released before opening day.

Hughes was set to make $2.825 million this year and has one year of arbitration eligibility left. He also has one minor league option remaining.

“I was overcome with emotion when they told me,” Hughes said. “It's tough. But I've got to channel my emotions and use that as motivation.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.Updated,