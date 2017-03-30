Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Coonelly says Pirates supporting, helping Kang, but he's out of chances
Chris Adamski | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Jung Ho Kang fields a ball during the fourth inning against the Cubs on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at PNC Park.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Although the Pirates are continuing to support and work with Jung Ho Kang as the third baseman tries to get himself back into the U.S. following his third DUI in South Korea, their support extends only so far.

“He doesn't have any other chances,” team president Frank Coonelly said Thursday. “Whatever number of chances he has had, he has exhausted all of them.”

Speaking at a media open house at PNC Park, Coonelly maintained the Pirates are “very encouraged by the fact that (Kang) has accepted the accountability and responsibility for his actions.”

But with the regular season beginning in a few days, Kang will begin the season on the restricted list. He was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence earlier this month for a December DUI arrest.

Coonelly said the Pirates — like Kang's previous team, the Nexen Heroes of the KBO League — were not aware of Kang's previous two DUIs when they signed him to a four-year contract in early 2015.

“Even though it hasn't been a public matter, we still should have dug deeper,” Coonelly said. “Would it have made us make a different decision? Maybe. (But) we didn't know about it.”

Coonelly said Kang has adhered to “a very, very strict treatment program” that he voluntarily accepted as recommended by Major League Baseball. Coonelly said Kang is subject to “very serious discipline” from MLB should he cease to comply with the program.

Coonelly, who was ordered to enter a program for first-time DUI offenders after his arrest for an incident in December 2011, said he is “well-positioned” to provide support for Kang when he arrives in the U.S.

“Maybe I wish I wasn't as well-positioned to provide personal input and personal counsel to Jung Ho as I am. But I am,” Coonelly said. “And I'm going to use whatever experience I have had to help this young man change behaviors.”

Coonelly provided no new information on the status of Kang's visa or when he might be cleared to travel to the U.S., other than to say, “It will take some time.”

“We are continuing to work with him and his representative to try to provide the information necessary to the U.S. government to secure the visa,” he said. “We believe that the information we provided should establish that Jung Ho should be able to secure a work visa. We haven't been able to accomplish that as of now.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.