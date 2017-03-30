Coonelly says Pirates supporting, helping Kang, but he's out of chances

Although the Pirates are continuing to support and work with Jung Ho Kang as the third baseman tries to get himself back into the U.S. following his third DUI in South Korea, their support extends only so far.

“He doesn't have any other chances,” team president Frank Coonelly said Thursday. “Whatever number of chances he has had, he has exhausted all of them.”

Speaking at a media open house at PNC Park, Coonelly maintained the Pirates are “very encouraged by the fact that (Kang) has accepted the accountability and responsibility for his actions.”

But with the regular season beginning in a few days, Kang will begin the season on the restricted list. He was given a suspended eight-month prison sentence earlier this month for a December DUI arrest.

Coonelly said the Pirates — like Kang's previous team, the Nexen Heroes of the KBO League — were not aware of Kang's previous two DUIs when they signed him to a four-year contract in early 2015.

“Even though it hasn't been a public matter, we still should have dug deeper,” Coonelly said. “Would it have made us make a different decision? Maybe. (But) we didn't know about it.”

Coonelly said Kang has adhered to “a very, very strict treatment program” that he voluntarily accepted as recommended by Major League Baseball. Coonelly said Kang is subject to “very serious discipline” from MLB should he cease to comply with the program.

Coonelly, who was ordered to enter a program for first-time DUI offenders after his arrest for an incident in December 2011, said he is “well-positioned” to provide support for Kang when he arrives in the U.S.

“Maybe I wish I wasn't as well-positioned to provide personal input and personal counsel to Jung Ho as I am. But I am,” Coonelly said. “And I'm going to use whatever experience I have had to help this young man change behaviors.”

Coonelly provided no new information on the status of Kang's visa or when he might be cleared to travel to the U.S., other than to say, “It will take some time.”

“We are continuing to work with him and his representative to try to provide the information necessary to the U.S. government to secure the visa,” he said. “We believe that the information we provided should establish that Jung Ho should be able to secure a work visa. We haven't been able to accomplish that as of now.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.