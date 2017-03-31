Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Glasnow named Pirates' 5th starter

Sean Farrell | Friday, March 31, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers against the Blue Jays during the second inning of a spring training game Friday, March 31, 2017, at Olympic Stadium in Montreal.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Saturday, March 25, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier is tagged out by Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin during the fifth inning of their spring training game Friday, March 31, 2017, in Montreal.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws during the third inning of a game against the Phillies on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Fla.

Updated 16 hours ago

MONTREAL — Tyler Glasnow earned the fifth spot in the Pirates' starting rotation, and the effects of that decision filtered through the rest of the pitching staff.

“We made all our decisions tonight,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said after a 1-1 tie against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Olympic Stadium. “Glasnow will be the fifth starter, (Trevor) Williams will go in the bullpen long, as will (Wade) LeBlanc.”

Glasnow, who will pitch against Toronto on Saturday, won out over Williams, who pitched four scoreless innings Wednesday.

“I was extremely excited when they told me,” Glasnow said. “I texted my mom. I'm sure she'll cry enough for all of us. So it's great. Honestly, it was really exciting.”

Hurdle explained that Glasnow's strong potential and the opportunity to develop it at the major league level factored into the decision.

“Just the continued body of work and the progression through spring training,” Hurdle said. “There's going to be some growing pains along the way, however, what he can bring to the table and how that can play out there is a ceiling there that is significant. And we need to help that development, and I think we all believe that the best opportunity for development is at this level now, and the challenge there to be an integral part of a rotation and to know the importance of getting innings and learning at this level.”

The long-relief decisions left no place for Rule 5 pick Tyler Webb on the staff.

“Tyler Webb pitched very, very well for us in spring training,” Hurdle said. “There's also a body of work with LeBlanc that's got major league experience written on it. And to already break in one young guy in a long-relief role, to have a guy with veteran experience, I think the combination of the two are going to help. And Wade's overall participation from last season, it's been very, very good. He's been very, very competitive.

“We think with the people that we had filtered down to, he can do the job,” Hurdle said. “He's got the weapons to do the job. He did some of it last year. We pitched him a couple of times in spring training in a similar situation. We gave him some work to do. He was able to do the work throughout spring, you know, quick to two strikes then some battles and some extended pitch counts. And the last couple of times out he's got to two strikes, he's been able to mix pitches, get quicker outs, stay aggressive. Where it goes from here, we still believe he can be a starter. However, we believe the combination of him and LeBlanc out there gives us the best opportunity to be the best fits for the bullpen.”

Jameson Taillon was almost right at home in his final spring start. Taillon, whose parents were born in Canada, allowed three hits and one earned run in three innings.

Former Pirates catcher Russell Martin got a standing ovation from his hometown fans when he came to the plate for his first at-bat with two on and two out in the first. Taillon quieted the crowd by getting Martin to tap back to the mound to escape the jam.

“This is different than spring training. This felt real,” Taillon said. “Russell Martin's ovation is one of the coolest things I've seen on a baseball field. I was up there with (David) Freese in St. Louis and when Matt Holliday hit that pinch-hit home run. I've seen some cool things already in my short career.”

Taillon struck out two to close his spring with 12 in 15 13 innings and a 3.52 ERA over five starts.

“I think facing an AL East lineup tonight, it's a good tuneup,” Taillon said. “That's what we were talking about before I went out there. Similar approach to Boston, the lineup's constructed somewhat similarly, and the three-inning outing, a little shorter, you've got to find a way to work everything in there.”

Sean Farrell is a freelance writer.

