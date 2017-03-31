Oliver, Taillon give Montreal distinct Pirates flavor

MONTREAL — Jameson Taillon was almost right at home starting for the Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night at Olympic Stadium.

Taillon, whose parents were born in Canada, allowed three hits and one earned run in three innings in his final spring training start.

Former Pirates catcher Russell Martin got a standing ovation from his hometown fans when he came to the plate for his first at-bat with two on and two out in the first. Taillon quieted the crowd by getting Martin to tap back to the mound to escape the jam.

“This is different than spring training: This felt real,” Taillon said. “Russell Martin's ovation is one of the coolest things I've seen on a baseball field. I was up there with (David) Freese in St. Louis and when Matt Holiday hit that pinch-hit home run. I've seen some cool things already in my short career.”

Taillon struck out two to close his spring with 12 in 15 1⁄ 3 innings and a 3.52 ERA over five starts.

“I think facing an AL East lineup tonight, it's a good tuneup,” Taillon said. “That's what we were talking about before I went out there, similar approach to Boston, the lineup's constructed somewhat similarly, and the three-inning outing, a little shorter, you've got to find a way to work everything in there.”

Al Oliver was among the former Expos on hand for a pregame ceremony to honor Tim Raines, who will be inducted this summer into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Oliver, a member of the Pirates' 1971 World Series champions, spent two seasons in Montreal. He won the NL batting title with a .331 average for the Expos in 1982 while leading the league with 43 doubles, 109 RBIs, and 204 hits.

A .303 career hitter, Oliver got 1,490 of his 2,743 Major League hits in his first 10 seasons with the Pirates from 1968-77.

He keeps a close eye on the Pirates and is optimistic about their prospects heading into the season.

“They have a good ballclub,” Oliver said. “Good young talent, outstanding outfield, good infield. If they get the pitching, they could be in the running, although it's going to be tough. The Cubs are going to be tough. That's a tough division, and you've got the Cardinals. So therefore, it's going to be very, very interesting.”

Oliver didn't hesitate to identify the reason the Pirates struggled to a 78-83-1 record to finish third in the NL Central last season.

“Oh, their pitching staff was hurt,” Oliver said. “(Andrew) McCutchen had an off year, but if they would have had good pitching and healthy pitching, it wouldn't have been that much of a factor like it was.”

A reversal of fortune on the mound will go a long way, according to Oliver, who expects opening day starter Gerrit Cole to set the tone for the rest of the staff.

“Cole's healthy,” Oliver said. “If he stays healthy, that's going to be a big help to them. If they get good pitching, they could be in the running all year. As tough as the Cubs are, they'll be in the running.”

