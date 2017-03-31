Pirates notebook: Huntington 'optimistic' Polanco, Stewart will be ready for opener

MONTREAL — Pirates general manager Neal Huntington was optimistic about the status of outfielder Gregory Polanco and backup catcher Chris Stewart leading up to opening day Monday in Boston.

“We had a good report on Chris Stewart out of Florida today,” Huntington said before the Pirates faced the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Olympic Stadium. “He played and felt healthy down there. Gregory Polanco got some at-bats, and his shoulder's feeling better, so (we are) getting positive reports as we head towards opening day.”

Huntington expects Polanco will be ready but was more cautious about Stewart's recovery from his groin injury.

“We're anticipating that we'll see how they feel (Saturday),” Huntington said. “Obviously, with the 10-day disabled list this year, we want them to be as healthy as possible. Polanco should be ready to go, and we're still working through with Chris. Is he going to be able to go back-to-back? Is he going to be able to do what is going to be needed from a backup catcher? But I remain optimistic for both.”

Oliver on hand

Al Oliver was among the former Expos on hand for a pregame ceremony to honor Tim Raines, who will be inducted this summer into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Oliver, a member of the Pirates' 1971 World Series champions, spent two seasons in Montreal. He won the NL batting title with a .331 average for the Expos in 1982 while leading the league with 43 doubles, 109 RBIs, and 204 hits.

A .303 career hitter, Oliver got 1,490 of his 2,743 major league hits in his first 10 seasons with the Pirates from 1968-77.

He keeps a close eye on the Pirates and is optimistic about their prospects heading into the season.

“They have a good ballclub,” Oliver said. “Good young talent, outstanding outfield, good infield. If they get the pitching, they could be in the running, although it's going to be tough. The Cubs are going to be tough. That's a tough division, and you've got the Cardinals. So therefore, it's going to be very, very interesting.”

Oliver didn't hesitate to identify the reason the Pirates struggled to a 78-83-1 record to finish third in the NL Central last season.

“Oh, their pitching staff was hurt,” Oliver said. “(Andrew) McCutchen had an off year, but if they would have had good pitching and healthy pitching, it wouldn't have been that much of a factor like it was.”

A reversal of fortune on the mound will go a long way, according to Oliver, who expects opening day starter Gerrit Cole to set the tone for the rest of the staff.

“Cole's healthy,” Oliver said. “If he stays healthy, that's going to be a big help to them. If they get good pitching, they could be in the running all year. As tough as the Cubs are, they'll be in the running.”

Fan of Fenway

Pirates third baseman David Freese can't think of a better place than Fenway Park to open the season on the road.

“I've lost a World Series there,” said Freese, who was with the St. Louis Cardinals when they lost to Boston in six games in 2013. “It's awesome. We talked about it earlier today. If you're going to play the AL East in interleague and you're going to play Boston, why not have it be opening day, you know, the first series? There are a lot of guys on this team that haven't been there, so it makes it even more special. They have a pretty good idea, but I just tell them it's going to be electric and you've got to be ready for it. So it'll be a good time.”

Freese said it will be strange to face the Red Sox without David Ortiz in the lineup.

“I'll tell you what, as long as I can remember, Big Papi, he's been Boston,” Freese said. “He's been the Red Sox, and with all the talent and the guys that they have over there, you still think about David Ortiz. And what a way to go out. Obviously, they didn't finish how they wanted to finish, but I think it's just sweet to prove that you can still do it and go out on your own terms.

“And, obviously, he could still come in this year and play and maybe do the same thing that he's always done. But I think the fans of Boston, they're going to feel that, not necessarily his ability, but they're just going to feel something's missing.”

Sean Farrell is a freelance writer.