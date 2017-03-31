Pirates notebook: Huntington 'optimistic' Polanco, Stewart will be ready for opener

MONTREAL — Pirates general manager Neal Huntington was optimistic about the status of outfielder Gregory Polanco and backup catcher Chris Stewart leading up to opening day in Boston on Monday.

“We had a good report on Chris Stewart out of Florida today,” Huntington said before the Pirates faced the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Olympic Stadium. “He played and felt healthy down there. Gregory Polanco got some at-bats, and his shoulder's feeling better, so getting positive reports as we head towards opening day.”

Huntington expects Polanco will be ready, but was more cautious about Stewart's recovery from his groin injury.

“We're anticipating that we'll see how they feel (Saturday),” Huntington said. “Obviously, with the 10-day disabled list this year, we want them to be as healthy as possible. Polanco should be ready to go, and we're still working through with Chris. Is he going to be able to go back-to-back? Is he going to be able to do what is going to be needed from a backup catcher? But I remain optimistic for both.”

Waiting on a 5th starter

The fifth starter's spot in the rotation will not be announced before the final spring training game Saturday, when Tyler Glasnow is scheduled to pitch against Toronto. Trevor Williams pitched four scoreless innings Wednesday.

“We haven't told the individuals involved where we're going yet, I also don't want to pretend like it's drama, that it's coming down to the final outing,” Huntington said. “We respect spring training and the place it plays in our evaluation process, but it is not the driving factor. We like to see our guys progressing. Are they regressing? Are they making the adjustments that we want of them and ask them to make in the offseason, and how do we push forward? So it has its place but it is not a driving factor in our decision process, and certainly one outing isn't make-or-break for anybody.”

Fan of Fenway

Pirates third baseman David Freese can't think of a better place than Fenway Park to open the season on the road.

“I've lost a World Series there,” said Freese, who was with the St. Louis Cardinals when they lost to Boston in six games in 2013. “It's awesome. We talked about it earlier today. If you're going to play the AL East in interleague and you're going to play Boston, why not have it be opening day, you know, the first series? There are a lot of guys on this team that haven't been there, so it makes it even more special. They have a pretty good idea, but I just tell them it's going to be electric, and you've got to be ready for it. So it'll be a good time.”

Freese said it will be strange to face the Red Sox without David Ortiz in the lineup.

“I'll tell you what, as long as I can remember, Big Papi, he's been Boston,” Freese said. “He's been the Red Sox, and with all the talent and the guys that they have over there, you still think about David Ortiz. And what a way to go out. Obviously, they didn't finish how they wanted to finish, but I think it's just sweet to prove that you can still do it and go out on your own terms.

“And, obviously, he could still come in this year and play and maybe do the same thing that he's always done. But I think the fans of Boston, they're going to feel that, not necessarily his ability, but they're just going to feel something's missing.”

