Pirates

Pirates' Kuhl: Being in group of young guns is 'awesome'

Sean Farrell | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the second inning against the Rays Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

MONTREAL — Chad Kuhl is in good company as he gets ready for his first major league opening day Monday at Fenway Park.

Kuhl, Jameson Taillon, Tyler Glasnow and Trevor Williams made their major league debuts with the Pirates last season. Kuhl, Glasnow and Taillon now make up three-fifths of the starting rotation, and Williams breaks camp as a long reliever.

“It's really awesome,” Kuhl said after his final spring training outing in a 6-4 loss to Toronto on Saturday at Olympic Stadium. “These guys, you see them all the way up through the system. You saw (Steven) Brault and Glass from high-A on up and Trevor coming in and having that kind of special year last year actually staying in the big leagues. So I know that's something really special for all of us, and I'm really excited to see how good we can do.”

Kuhl, who will start the finale of the three-game series Thursday at Boston, allowed four hits and two earned runs in 2 23 innings.

“At the end it was a little sloppy, but I felt like I was just in a little bit of a rush in the stretch,” Kuhl said. “So I'll go back and do some more work in the bullpen, but other than that, it felt good.”

He threw 13 of 23 pitches for strikes with one strikeout and two walks.

“I thought he was wound up a little tight. He hurried through his delivery at times,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The fight, the battle, he was always evident. The preoccupation with men on base was a little different. So his walk-away, I think he's going to have some things to understand that he can control his adrenaline, he's going to maintain his delivery and his friend's a sinker.”

In five starts this spring, Kuhl allowed seven earned runs in 14 23 innings for a 4.30 ERA.

“You try to leave out all the noise and what people are saying, ‘Oh, you have a good shot at this,' ” Kuhl said. “All I know is with talks, it was all good, it was all positive stuff. So it made it that much easier to just kind of put my head down and keep working and know that good things would probably happen.”

Glasnow took the loss Saturday, allowing a two-run homer to Melvin Upton Jr. in the fourth inning in front of crowd of 52,202.

Josh Bell hit an RBI single in the fourth, and the Pirates added three more in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Elias Diaz and Cole Tucker, followed by run-scoring singles by Adam Frazier and Eric Wood.

The two-game series drew a total of 95,382 for the Pirates' first games in Montreal since 2003.

“It's unfortunate that it's just a short little in-and-out trip, but it was really cool,” Kuhl said. “It was my first time out of the country, so it was really cool.”

Hurdle felt the 33-game spring schedule not only had run its course but more importantly had served its purpose.

“That's a full plate and a lot of work days,” Hurdle said. “So I'm happy with all the work, the energy, the competition on the field, the attention to small details, the group cohesion, the team bonding, exercise. We put a lot of time and effort into scheduling and coordinating this spring training, and I think we did a very good job of paying attention to the areas we needed to improve upon, getting the people that are in competition opportunities to compete and then getting the lineup out there and the men out there that are going to start the season and be the nucleus of this club playing and ready to go in health.”

Sean Farrell is a freelance writer.

