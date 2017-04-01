Pirates notebook: Glasnow learns to move on from tough outings

MONTREAL — After dealing with the excitement of being named to the Pirates' starting rotation Friday, Tyler Glasnow tried to focus on his final spring outing.

Glasnow took the loss as the Pirates fell 6-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. He entered in the fourth inning and walked Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who then advanced on a wild pitch, and Melvin Upton Jr. homered to left-center field.

Glasnow allowed six hits, including a pair of doubles, and three earned runs in three innings.

“I felt good, just elevated a lot of balls and left a lot of good count — like 1-2 count curveballs — for hittable locations,” Glasnow said. “So I'm not too worried. That's usually not my problem. Just today, I left the curveball hanging and got myself into trouble.”

Glasnow, who had five strikeouts, said he has learned how to move forward after tough outings this spring.

“The biggest thing for me, especially those starts, was not only feeling good on the mound is important but learning how to turn the page,” Glasnow said Friday after he was named to the rotation. “And this spring especially it was easier for me when I had a bad start just because I had a better foundation of what I was doing out there.

“It was easier for me not to think about it. I knew I could go out the next start and even the bad ones didn't feel as bad as they did last year. So it was honestly like the bad starts were a positive for me this spring.”

Opening day vibe

Andrew McCutchen was glad the Pirates had an opportunity to play in front of major league-size crowds at Olympic Stadium to get ready for opening day.

McCutchen was immersed in that kind of atmosphere while helping the United States win the World Baseball Classic, and he said he believes the two-game series that drew 95,382 can help his Pirates teammates make the transition from spring training to facing the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park.

“I played in the Classic, so that was a transition in itself, but it's good to get that kind of a game vibe before you have to start the regular season,” McCutchen said.

The two games against Toronto at the former home of the Expos were the Pirates' first games in Montreal since June 23-25, 2003. The Pirates' road games against the Expos were played in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2004, the team's last season in Montreal before being relocated to Washington, D.C.

“It's cool, a lot of history here,” McCutchen said. “I mean, it's an old ballpark, so it's nothing that I'm really used to. A lot of the ballparks we play in are a lot newer. It's definitely different. It's a fun place to play at.

“The fans seem to embrace the games here and embrace the history, so it's been a lot of fun the past day or so.”

Tough turf

After experiencing the turf surface at Olympic Stadium, McCutchen had a lot of sympathy for the wear and tear it dealt to Expos outfielders, including Hall of Famers Tim Raines and Andre Dawson.

“If you're a home team trying to sustain 81 games, that will take a toll on your body,” McCutchen said. “That's why I have more respect for the guys that did play here in the past, for Tim Raines and for those guys that were here. I could only imagine the surfaces that they had to play on when they were here.

“I know myself, having to play on this for a full season would definitely put a toll on my body after a while.”

Sean Farrell is a freelance writer.