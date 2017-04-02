Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates put Hanson, Gosselin on opening day roster
Rob Biertempfel | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Alen Hanson makes a throw from the outfield during a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 19, 2017, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Phil Gosselin is greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the first inning against the Twins Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.

BOSTON — The Pirates on Sunday set their opening day roster, which will include utilitymen Phil Gosselin and Alen Hanson.

This is the first time Hanson, who is out of minor league options, will begin the season in the big leagues. A switch-hitter, he appeared in 27 games with the Pirates last season and hit .266 with 36 stolen bases at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Gosselin, 28, was traded to the Pirates in mid-February. He's played in 216 games over the past four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

During spring training, both players were used around the infield and in left field.

The odd man out for a bench spot is first baseman Jose Osuna, who was optioned to Indy. In spring training, Osuna, 24, batted .407 and led the Pirates with five home runs.

The Pirates hoped to be able to use Osuna at third base and in the outfield, but his defensive skills at those positions are sub-par.

Despite battling injuries at the end of spring training, neither outfielder Gregory Polanco (shoulder) nor catcher Chris Stewart (groin) will require a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Both will be with the team on Monday for the season opener against the Boston Red Sox.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

