Pirates put Hanson, Gosselin on opening day roster

BOSTON — The Pirates on Sunday set their opening day roster, which will include utilitymen Phil Gosselin and Alen Hanson.

This is the first time Hanson, who is out of minor league options, will begin the season in the big leagues. A switch-hitter, he appeared in 27 games with the Pirates last season and hit .266 with 36 stolen bases at Triple-A Indianapolis.

Gosselin, 28, was traded to the Pirates in mid-February. He's played in 216 games over the past four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks.

During spring training, both players were used around the infield and in left field.

The odd man out for a bench spot is first baseman Jose Osuna, who was optioned to Indy. In spring training, Osuna, 24, batted .407 and led the Pirates with five home runs.

The Pirates hoped to be able to use Osuna at third base and in the outfield, but his defensive skills at those positions are sub-par.

Despite battling injuries at the end of spring training, neither outfielder Gregory Polanco (shoulder) nor catcher Chris Stewart (groin) will require a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Both will be with the team on Monday for the season opener against the Boston Red Sox.

