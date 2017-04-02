Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates set Opening Day roster, Osuna among final cuts
Chris Adamski | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Jose Osuna prepares to bat on-deck during a game against the Rays Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Updated 5 hours ago

Twenty-eight hours before the regular season's first pitch, the Pirates set their opening day roster Sunday morning.

Jose Osuna was among the final cuts, being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis despite a team-best 1.252 OPS and five home runs in 64 spring training plate appearances. Also reassigned to the minor leagues were outfielder Danny Ortiz and catchers Jacob Stallings and Jackson Williams.

The moves mean that Alen Hanson and Phil Gosselin are the final members of the bench. Speedy middle infielder Hanson was once one of the Pirates' top prospects but is out of options; Gosselin was acquired via trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks a week before spring training began.

Hansen hit .333/.393/.426 and Gosselin .328/.328/.469 in Grapefruit League play. They beat out the likes of Gift Ngoepe, Max Moroff and Chris Bostick for the final bench spots.

Manager Clint Hurdle announced Saturday that Tyler Glasnow would begin the season as the team's fifth starter and that Wade LeBlanc and Trevor Williams had been established as the final members of the bullpen.

Interestingly, per the team's official roster, starters Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco are the only outfielders on the team. Adam Frazier, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Gosselin and John Jaso, however, are capable – to varying degrees – of playing the outfield.

The Pirates open their season 2:05 p.m. Monday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The home opener is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.