Pirates set Opening Day roster, Osuna among final cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty-eight hours before the regular season's first pitch, the Pirates set their opening day roster Sunday morning.

Jose Osuna was among the final cuts, being optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis despite a team-best 1.252 OPS and five home runs in 64 spring training plate appearances. Also reassigned to the minor leagues were outfielder Danny Ortiz and catchers Jacob Stallings and Jackson Williams.

The moves mean that Alen Hanson and Phil Gosselin are the final members of the bench. Speedy middle infielder Hanson was once one of the Pirates' top prospects but is out of options; Gosselin was acquired via trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks a week before spring training began.

Hansen hit .333/.393/.426 and Gosselin .328/.328/.469 in Grapefruit League play. They beat out the likes of Gift Ngoepe, Max Moroff and Chris Bostick for the final bench spots.

Manager Clint Hurdle announced Saturday that Tyler Glasnow would begin the season as the team's fifth starter and that Wade LeBlanc and Trevor Williams had been established as the final members of the bullpen.

Interestingly, per the team's official roster, starters Andrew McCutchen, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco are the only outfielders on the team. Adam Frazier, Josh Harrison, Josh Bell, Gosselin and John Jaso, however, are capable – to varying degrees – of playing the outfield.

The Pirates open their season 2:05 p.m. Monday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The home opener is scheduled for Friday afternoon.