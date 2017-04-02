Pirates need return of dominant Cole for success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — Last season, Gerrit Cole started just 21 games for the Pirates. That's about two-thirds of a typical pitcher's workload, and it was Cole's lowest total since his rookie year.

Three trips to the disabled list forced Cole to miss 59 games. That was on top of the time he lost during spring training because of an offseason rib injury.

What did Cole do with all that unexpected down time?

“A lot of cooking,” Cole said with a wry laugh, referring to his favorite hobby.

Being away from the mound might have sharpened Cole's culinary skills, but it threw salt onto the Pirates' chances in the NL Central. They went 25-34 while he was on the DL and stumbled to a 78-83 finish.

Compare that to 2015, when Cole made 32 starts and went 19-8 with a 2.60 ERA. The Pirates won 98 games that season.

“It's no coincidence that we were good when Gerrit was good,” general manager Neal Huntington said.

On Monday afternoon, Cole will make his first career opening day start against the Boston Red Sox. Keeping the right-hander healthy through October is the most important ingredient in the Pirates' recipe for success this season.

“It's key,” right-hander Jameson Taillon said. “We saw in 2015 what he can do when he's healthy. If he pitches anywhere close to that, he's got the stuff to be one of the top pitchers in the major leagues. Watching him pitch and compete and watching him go at hitters will rub off on all of us.”

Cole was dominant in 2015. He was named NL pitcher of the month in April after going 4-0 with a 1.76 ERA. By the end of the season, he cracked 200 innings pitched, made the All-Star team, racked up 19 wins and wound up fourth in Cy Young voting.

Hitters stood little chance against him. Cole's fastball averaged 95.9 mph, which according to Statcast was the fourth-best velocity among pitchers who fired 1,000-plus four-seamers.

Last year, Cole's average fastball velocity nudged down to 95.5 mph. He was still among the top 10 hardest throwers in the majors, but injuries took a toll on Cole's pitch command and made him hittable.

Batters had a collective .289 average against Cole, 50 points higher than in 2015. Hitters made contact on 82.4 percent of his pitches in 2016, up from 78.7 percent a year earlier. His strikeout rate plummeted from 24.3 percent to 19.4 percent.

The rib injury nagged Cole until nearly midway through the season. As it cleared up, elbow soreness began.

“We probably should have been more conservative with Gerrit out of spring training a year ago and had him miss his first start or two to build him up,” Huntington admitted.

Cole's mechanics were constantly in flux and never quite right. Frustrated, Cole essentially pushed aside his secondary pitches and became a fastball-slider pitcher.

“He'd never experienced that before,” pitching coach Ray Searage said. “That was a new hurdle for him to get over — how to work through it. He tried like a son of a gun to battle through it, but the injury just messed him up, and he couldn't get a consistent delivery or release point.”

Cole was shut down in mid-September and had a normal offseason. Searage set up a methodical plan for Cole this spring: command the fastball, be aggressive with the fastball, re-establish the curveball and changeup and finally incorporate the slider.

The Pirates need more than just 200 innings and a pile of wins from Cole. They need his presence in the clubhouse. They need him to mentor a young starting rotation (average age, 25.6 years).

“It's unbelievable how much he cares,” righty Chad Kuhl said. “Even when he's not pitching, he's locked into other people's mechanics and stuff like that. He cares about what else is going on with the staff. He's going to be all over us, making sure we're doing our job. Little things that he can see, he's all over us. If we can get him healthy and keep him that way an entire season, it will only make us better.”

Three-and-a-half weeks ago, Cole faced the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team. The lineup resembled an all-star team and included Starling Marte, Robinson Cano, Manny Machado and Jose Bautista.

Sharp and poised, Cole gave up just two hits over three scoreless innings. His fastball touched 98 mph, and he had power to both of his breaking balls.

Cole believes he is a different pitcher than he was a year ago. Physically healthy. Mentally tougher.

“I'm better, I'm older, I've gone through more experiences,” Cole said. “I had some success pitching without all my weapons and all my best stuff. I learned that the world's not going to end. There's going to be another season — and now here it is.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.