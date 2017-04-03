One bad inning proves costly for Pirates in opening day loss to Red Sox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — As if the sellout crowd at Fenway Park needed another excuse for hysteria before the Boston Red Sox's season opener against the Pirates on Monday afternoon, Tom Brady emerged from the Green Monster toting the Lombardi Trophy.

As the New England Patriots quarterback crossed the outfield, the video board played Super Bowl highlights and the theme song from "Superman." Brady sat the glittering trophy in the grass and strolled onto the mound for a ceremonial first pitch.

It was a strike, of course.

Meanwhile, in the visiting bullpen, Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole tried to focus on his warmup pitches.

"It was a really special environment," Cole said. "It was something I'll always remember. I'll probably just forget everything that happened after the fourth."

For four innings, Cole held serve against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. In the fifth, the Red Sox pulled a sneak attack — a pair of shift-busting infield singles by the two slowest guys in Fenway Park — that helped them secure a 5-3 victory.

Before the game, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle praised the Red Sox for being "fun" and "dynamic." During a quiet postgame presser, he chose a different adjective.

"They are a very opportunistic team," Hurdle said. "We weren't able to make pitches or plays to get out of (danger)."

With a fastball that touched 99 mph and an effective changeup, Cole kept the Red Sox off balance. Hanley Ramirez's bloop single was Boston's only hit going into the fifth.

After Jackie Bradley Jr. roped a two-out triple, Cole's concentration wavered. Andrew McCutchen, a deposed center fielder making his first start in right, had trouble picking up the ball after it caromed off the outfield wall.

"It's a pinball machine out there," McCutchen said. "I knew that was going to happen. Balls are going to hit one way, hit another way, then hit another wall. You're best off trying to get the ball cleanly and try to get it in ... (but) it's going to take a different hop every time. That's what makes this ballpark so unique. That's the challenge."

Cole's next pitch was a 97 mph fastball, high and tight. Pablo Sandoval had to lean back to avoid being bruised.

Sandoval, batting from the left side, hit a slow bouncer deep into the hole at short. Jordy Mercer was shaded four steps toward second base and had to snag it on the run.

Mercer spun in the air and tried to make a miracle throw. Sandoval is plodding and a bit rotund— it's why they call him the Big Panda — but he beat the ball to the bag by a step for an RBI single.

"Even if it had been a good throw, he would've been safe," Mercer said.

With No. 9 hitter Sandy Leon batting lefty, the Pirates shifted third baseman David Freese into shallow right field. Mercer again took a few steps to his left and set up close to second base.

"Especially with two outs, 10 times out of 10 I'm not going to go (toward third base) when we're in that big-time shift," Mercer said.

Leon targeted the unmanned bag with a bunt that dribbled about 40 feet. Cole's momentum off the mound took him toward first base, and by the time he reversed course, Leon had an easy single.

"Once he got the ball down, there was nothing I could do," Mercer said. "Gerrit tried, but (couldn't get it) ... and the rest is history. That's the bad part about big shifts."

Leon's smarts kept the inning going and moved Sandoval into scoring position. As Cole glared into the dugout, it was clear the Pirates had out-shifted and out-smarted themselves.

"Ground balls. (Cole) should have been out of the jam," catcher Francisco Cervelli said. "But that's the way baseball is now."

Dustrin Pedroia bounced an RBI single up the middle. Rookie Andrew Benintendi, who at 22 is Boston's youngest opening day starter since Carl Yastrzemski in 1962, poked a three-run homer over the wall in right.

Cole froze Benintendi with a 97 mph four-seamer to get ahead 1-2. After Benintendi didn't bite on a curve in the dirt, Cole came back with another fastball.

"He was not going to let that one get by him again," Cole said. "We'll reevaluate the sequence and see if we can be one step ahead next time."

The Pirates got three runs in the seventh off Porcello.

Freese singled. Cervelli doubled high off the towering left field wall. Josh Harrison's run-scoring single knocked Porcello out of the game. Mercer lined an RBI single to center off Matt Barnes.

Andrew Frazier walked, loading the bases. Starling Marte followed with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, McCutchen came to the plate as the potential go-ahead run.

In each of his two previous at-bats against Porcello, McCutchen went down swinging at 85 mph sliders in the zone. Barnes also attacked with offspeed stuff, and McCutchen went down swinging on a 2-2 curveball in the dirt.

Was McCutchen expecting to see so many breaking balls?

"I'm expecting to do well. I'm expecting to compete," McCutchen said. "That's it. It's game No. 1. So I'll learn from it and show up (Wednesday) ready to go."

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.