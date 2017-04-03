Poor 5th inning by Cole allows Red Sox to defeat Pirates on opening day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — For four innings Monday, big swings by the Boston Red Sox did no damage against Pirates right-hander Gerrit Cole.

In the fifth, the Red Sox pulled a sneak attack — a pair of shift-busting infield singles by the two slowest guys in Fenway Park — that helped them pull away for a 5-3 victory on opening day.

With a fastball that touched 99 mph and an effective changeup, Cole kept the Red Sox off balance. Hanley Ramirez's bloop single was Boston's only hit going into the fifth.

After Jackie Bradley Jr. roped a two-out triple, Cole's concentration wavered. Andrew McCutchen, making his first start in right field, had a little trouble picking up the ball along the wall and had zero chance to throw out Bradley.

The next pitch was a 97 mph fastball, high and tight. Pablo Sandoval had to lean way back to avoid being bruised.

Sandoval, batting from the left side, hit an opposite-field bouncer deep into the hole at short. Jordy Mercer was shaded toward second base and had to snag it on the run.

Mercer spun in the air and tried to make a miracle throw. Sandoval is plodding and a bit rotund— it's why they call him the Big Panda — but he beat the ball to the bag by a step for an RBI single.

With slow-footed Sandy Leon batting lefty, the Pirates shifted third baseman David Freese into shallow right field. Leon targeted the unmanned bag with a bunt for an easy single.

Leon's shift smarts kept the inning going and moved Sandoval into scoring position. The heads-up bunt also unraveled Cole, who glared into the Pirates dugout.

Dustrin Pedroia bounced an RBI single up the middle. Rookie Andrew Benintendi, who at 22 is Boston's youngest opening-day starter since Carl Yastrzemski (also 22) in 1962, poked a three-run homer over into the right-field seats.

The Pirates got three runs in the seventh off righty Rick Porcello.

Freese singled. Francisco Cervelli doubled high off the Green Monster in left.

Josh Harrison's run-scoring single knocked starter Rick Porcello out of the game. Jordy Mercer lined an RBI single to center off Matt Barnes.

Andrew Frazier walked, loading the bases. Starling Marte followed with a sacrifice fly. With two outs, McCutchen came to the plate as the potential go-ahead run.

In each of his two previous at-bats, McCutchen went down swinging at 85 mph sliders in the zone. Barnes also attacked with offspeed stuff, and McCutchen went down swinging on a 2-2 curveball in the dirt.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.