Pirates notebook: Frazier solid batting leadoff

BOSTON — During spring training, Adam Frazier set a goal of becoming a leadoff batter in the big leagues this year. That's exactly where he found himself Monday in the Pirates' 5-3 season-opening loss against the Boston Red Sox.

“It means a lot,” Frazier said. “It's something I've been striving for my whole life. I definitely am comfortable there. Now, I've got to produce and try to stay there.”

After flying out in the first inning, Frazier reached base in each of his next four plate appearances. He singled, reached on an error, walked and was hit by a pitch.

The only downside was Frazier didn't score a run, though it wasn't his fault. The Nos. 2, 3 and 4 batters — Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and Gregory Polanco — went a combined 1 for 12.

Frazier started in left field and did not seem fazed by the Green Monster behind him. In the eighth inning, he played a carom perfectly and held Xavier Bogaerts to a long single.

“It's the Monster, so don't let it attack you,” Frazier said. “Just kind of sit back and play it that way.”

Last time for Cutch?

Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup for the eighth time on opening day. Considering general manager Neal Huntington tried to trade McCutchen last winter and will continue to listen to offers, this might have been the outfielder's last season opener with the Pirates.

“I don't focus too much on it,” McCutchen said before the game. “I'm just thankful to see another opening day and to step out onto the field. My emotions are intact, really. I'm not high, I'm not low. I'm just me. I'm going out and looking forward to the first pitch and starting a new season.”

Polanco at DH

Gregory Polanco had a hot wrap on his tender left shoulder in the clubhouse before the game. He was the designated hitter and expects to be in that role again Thursday. He'll start in left field in Wednesday's game.

Big hype, low pressure

Jameson Taillon was excited his first big-league opening day happened at Fenway Park. He was even more excited he didn't have pressure of pitching.

“I don't think you could draw it up any better,” Taillon said. “I feel like Fenway Park is so magical that it should host opening day every year.”

Taillon is visiting the Boston ballpark for the first time and took advantage of Sunday's workout to enjoy Fenway. He took a tour of the ballpark, going inside the Green Monster in left field and taking pictures.

“It was old, cool, a lot of signatures on the wall,” said Taillon, who was joined by Gerrit Cole, David Freese and Jordy Mercer. “I was in there, just like a little kid, seeing who signed it, what year they were signed it.

“I really love the way they've kept it up so well. That grass is probably the nicest grass I've ever seen. It looked like a PGA Tour fairway. I wanted to hit some golf balls off it. When I walked in the tunnel here to get to the locker room, I felt like I took a time warp back in time. I felt like that was how baseball was invented to be experienced. I felt like there were going to be guys in top hats, trying to sell me newspapers and hot dogs. It was pretty cool.”

Taillon is slated to start Wednesday's game against Chris Sale, who was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox over the winter. Taillon said it helped calm his nerves by throwing a bullpen session and taking practice Sunday.

“It helps, for sure. Once I pick up the ball and start throwing, I'm going to be good. I'll be relaxed. I have a day to watch it, a night to sit back on it and an off-day coming up,” Taillon said. “If (Monday) was my first day, I would have been pretty overwhelmed.”



The Pirates released standing-room tickets for Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves. The game is expected to be a sellout. … The Pirates are 71-60 in season openers, including 55-45 on the road.

