Pirates

Live: Pirates fall short in season opener at Boston

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Gerrit Cole delivers on April 3, 2017 during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in Boston.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Gregory Polanco is introduced on April 3, 2017 during the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park in Boston.
Chris Horner | Tribune-Review
Kevin McCarthy of Wexford takes in the atmosphere Monday, April 3, 2017, outside Fenway Park before the Pirates' season opener at Boston.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Scenes from the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to open the 2017 baseball season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Scenes from the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to open the 2017 baseball season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Scenes from the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to open the 2017 baseball season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Scenes from the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to open the 2017 baseball season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Pirates' rally fell short Monday as they dropped the season opener to the Boston Red Sox, 5-3, at Fenway Park.

Josh Bell doubled to lead off the top of the ninth inning but was stranded there when Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer struck out and Starling Marte fouled out to end the game.

Singles in the top of the seventh inning by Harrison and Mercer, and a sacrifice fly by Marte, pulled the Pirates to within striking distance after the Red Sox looked as though they would run away with the victory.

Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run home run off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Until the seventh, the Pirates managed little offense in support of Cole, who made his first Opening Day start. Rick Porcello, last year's American League Cy Young winner, held the Pirates in check before the three-run seventh.

Cole (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits, while Porcello got the win.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, the topic of trade discussion through the offseason, struck out three times.

Live updates from the park:

The game is set to start shortly, get Biertempfel's bold predictions for today:

The Pirates take the field for batting practice:

Opening Day lineups:

Kevin Gorman from the field at Fenway:

Cole will make his first career opening day start against the Boston Red Sox. Keeping the right-hander healthy through October is the most important ingredient in the Pirates' recipe for success this season. Read today's story on Cole .

And catch up with our MLB Preview:

