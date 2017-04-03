Live: Pirates fall short in season opener at Boston

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates' rally fell short Monday as they dropped the season opener to the Boston Red Sox, 5-3, at Fenway Park.

Josh Bell doubled to lead off the top of the ninth inning but was stranded there when Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer struck out and Starling Marte fouled out to end the game.

Singles in the top of the seventh inning by Harrison and Mercer, and a sacrifice fly by Marte, pulled the Pirates to within striking distance after the Red Sox looked as though they would run away with the victory.

Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run home run off Pirates starter Gerrit Cole to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Until the seventh, the Pirates managed little offense in support of Cole, who made his first Opening Day start. Rick Porcello, last year's American League Cy Young winner, held the Pirates in check before the three-run seventh.

Cole (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits, while Porcello got the win.

Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen, the topic of trade discussion through the offseason, struck out three times.

