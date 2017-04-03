Live: Pirates vs Red Sox on Opening Day
The Pittsburgh Pirates 2017 campaign starts Monday at 2:05 p.m. at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.
Gerrit Cole makes his first career opening day start for the Bucs, while last year's AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello starts for the Red Sox.
Tribune-Review writer Bob Biertempfel and columnist Kevin Gorman are at the game and will be posting updates all day.
The Pirates take the field for batting practice:
#pirates pic.twitter.com/X324Q92Dmi— Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) April 3, 2017
Waiting for #pirates BP to start at Fenway. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/k4ZxJyrZQl— Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) April 3, 2017
Opening Day lineups:
Opening day pic.twitter.com/aPu26Bk5la— Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) April 3, 2017
Kevin Gorman from the field at Fenway:
Happy #OpeningDay from Fenway Park, where the @Pirates play the @RedSox . Follow @BiertempfelTrib for coverage: pic.twitter.com/KJczLfJ6Na— Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) April 3, 2017
Cole will make his first career opening day start against the Boston Red Sox. Keeping the right-hander healthy through October is the most important ingredient in the Pirates' recipe for success this season. Read today's story on Cole .
And catch up with our MLB Preview:
The making of the 2017 #Pirates : See photos from this year's spring training https://t.co/P2Kv53i0Yy pic.twitter.com/vMOCwBv5lT— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 3, 2017
#Pirates need Cutch to be clutch, writes @KGorman_Trib > > https://t.co/GplTeUgCMV pic.twitter.com/u5HNkhWDc8— Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 3, 2017