Pirates

Live: Pirates vs Red Sox on Opening Day

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 12:57 p.m.
Chris Horner | Tribune-Review
Kevin McCarthy of Wexford takes in the atmosphere Monday, April 3, 2017, outside Fenway Park before the Pirates' season opener at Boston.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Scenes from the field as the Pittsburgh Pirates get ready to open the 2017 baseball season against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 3, 2017.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Pirates 2017 campaign starts Monday at 2:05 p.m. at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

Gerrit Cole makes his first career opening day start for the Bucs, while last year's AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello starts for the Red Sox.

Tribune-Review writer Bob Biertempfel and columnist Kevin Gorman are at the game and will be posting updates all day.

The Pirates take the field for batting practice:

Opening Day lineups:

Kevin Gorman from the field at Fenway:

Cole will make his first career opening day start against the Boston Red Sox. Keeping the right-hander healthy through October is the most important ingredient in the Pirates' recipe for success this season. Read today's story on Cole .

And catch up with our MLB Preview:

