Loss of power hitters doesn't concern Pirates

BOSTON — Three of the Pirates' top home-run hitters last season were not with the team on opening day.

Jung Ho Kang, Sean Rodriguez and Matt Joyce combined for 52 homers, which was 34 percent of the team's total. Rodriguez and Joyce left as free agents. Kang is stuck 11,000 miles away in South Korea awaiting a work visa.

However, Andrew McCutchen believes the Pirates — whose 153 home runs ranked 12th in the National League last year — can make do with less power.

“We're good with where we are,” McCutchen said. “We don't have home-run hitters on this team. Even Kang is not a home-run hitter. He's a guy who has power. We don't have a Pedro Alvarez, who can just step up and, boom, hit one. But we've got a lot of guys who are hitters who have power.”

The Pirates will miss Kang more than McCutchen will admit.

Kang, who began last season on the disabled list, went deep 21 times in just 318 at-bats. Over a normal full season, he likely would hit 35 or more home runs — which easily would surpass Pirates leaders McCutchen (24 homers in 2016) and Gregory Polanco (22 homers).

When asked how the team will compensate for its power gap, manager Clint Hurdle tried to turn the conversation away from offense.

“What if we don't give up as many runs?” Hurdle said. “If we can do a better job of run prevention, that's going to help.”

That puts the onus on the pitching staff, which last year ranked ninth in the NL with a 4.21 ERA. The starting rotation this year figures to be better, but its youth is a wild card. Tyler Glasnow, Chad Kuhl and Jameson Taillon have made a total of 36 starts in the majors.

Better defense would help, too. The Pirates made 110 errors last season, the second-highest tally in the league. On Monday, they were charged with one error in their season-opening 5-3 loss against the Boston Red Sox.

During spring training, launch angle became a buzzword throughout big league camps. Batters talked openly about generating better slugging stats and beating infield shifts by hitting fewer ground balls.

Last year, according to Statcast, the Pirates ranked 27th in the majors with an average launch angle of 10.3 degrees. When Hurdle admitted during camp that, “Your OPS is in the air,” some took it as an indication the analysis-driven Pirates had tweaked their offensive philosophy.

Then again, maybe not.

“The offensive philosophy is, we want guys to swing the bat aggressively within the zone,” Hurdle said Monday. “We want to develop good hitters with power, not power hitters. I think there is power in the lineup. It might come from some places that other people might not be looking. We'll see how it plays out.”

Hitting coach Jeff Branson rolled his eyes at the mention of launch angles.

“I don't get into all the launch-angle stuff,” Branson said. “Yes, OPS does come in the air. But, if you start telling guys to hit the ball in the air, there are too many things that can go wrong, too many things that can get out of whack. So, our mind set is low and hard. The ball will take care of itself.”

How, then, to explain rising home-run totals in baseball's post-PED era?

“Obviously, there is something to the launch angles,” Branson said. “I'm not smart enough to figure that out. I don't know how to teach it, to be honest. I wouldn't know where to start, so I don't go there. We're going to teach and talk about things we're familiar with, things that we know work. Other people can do what they want.”

