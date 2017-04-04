Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Wednesday, April 5: Pirates at Red Sox
Rob Biertempfel | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Rays Monday, March 20, 2017, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Updated 36 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

at Red Sox

7:10 p.m.

Fenway Park, Boston

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (2017 debut)

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale (2017 debut)

Gamecast

During the winter meetings, the Red Sox swapped prospects Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Luis Alexander Basabe and Victor Diaz to the White Sox for Sale. … In his final spring training tuneup, Taillon worked three innings Friday against the Blue Jays. He gave up a run on three hits, walked one and struck out two. His final Grapefruit League ERA was 3.52 over five outings. … The Red Sox have won each of their past six and 15 of their past 17 interleague games.

Next up

Thursday, 1:35 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (2017 debut) vs. Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2017 debut)

