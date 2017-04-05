Red Sox down Pirates in 12 on 3-run homer by Leon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — Other than stationing somebody atop the Green Monster, there was no defensive shift that could have saved the Pirates on Wednesday from their 3-0 loss in 12 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

For the second game in a row, the culprit was Sandy Leon.

On Monday, Leon astutely beat the Pirates' shift with a bunt that triggered a five-run inning. This time, the Red Sox's No. 9 hitter jerked an 0-1 fastball from Antonio Bastardo over the towering left-field wall for his first career walkoff homer.

Jackie Bradley Jr. began the rally by drawing a one-out walk. Bastardo had Bradley picked off first base, but first baseman Phil Gosselin's throw hopped away from shortstop Jordy Mercer. Gosselin had entered the game in the 10th as a pinch-hitter for John Jaso.

“We had a chance to put (Bastardo) in a better situation if we make a play and get an out at second base,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “That changed the whole complexion of the inning. It might have played out differently if we'd been able to make a play.”

With Bradley at second, Pablo Sandoval walked. Bastardo got ahead of Leon with a fastball on the outside corner, then tried to make the same pitch again.

“I left it right over the middle,” Bastardo (0-1) said. “It was my mistake, and I paid for it.”

Bastardo said he was not rattled by the blown pickoff play.

“Once I release the ball, I don't have any command over it,” Bastardo said. “Things happen. Move on and keep pitching.”

On a chilly night, the early part of the game moved quickly. Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon matched Chris Sale, who was Boston's blockbuster acquisition at the winter meetings in December, by tossing seven scoreless innings.

“(Sale) worked quick, and it was cold,” Taillon said. “We probably fed off each other in that regard.”

The Pirates got three hits and a walk off Sale, but none of those runners made it past first base.

Taillon allowed five hits and walked three. He used a good mix of pitches, including a effective two-seamer, and got six strikeouts.

The Red Sox were short-handed as Mookie Betts and Brock Holt were sent home before the game with flu-like symptoms.

The Pirates backed Taillon with some sparking defensive plays.

In the third inning, Andrew McCutchen got his first assist as a right fielder when he threw out Leon trying to score from second base on Dustin Pedroia's single.

McCutchen collected the ball on the move and made a strong throw. Catcher Francisco Cervelli took the ball on a hop and tagged Leon two steps from the plate.

“It's a shorter distance (from right to home) than in center field,” McCutchen said. “The ball comes straight to you, you've got a little more of an opportunity to throw somebody out.”

In the fourth, Xavier Bogaerts hit a slow bouncer forward third. David Freese made a barehanded grab on the run and fired to first baseman Josh Bell. The Red Sox challenged the out call, and a replay review let it stand.

With two outs and Hanley Ramirez on first, Mitch Moreland hit a shot to deep right field. The ball was headed out, but McCutchen caught it with his back against the low outfield wall.

“I was just backing up, and the wall was right there,” McCutchen said. “I knew the wall was close, but I didn't know how close until I hit it.”

Two batters into the fifth, Taillon found himself in jam. This time, he got out of it himself.

Chris Young walked and went to third base on Bradley's single. Taillon whiffed overeager Sandoval on four pitches, the last one a 96 mph four-seamer up and out of the zone.

Leon also struck out on four pitches. The finishing blow was an untouchable curveball.

With Pedroia at the plate, a wild pitch rolled far enough away from catcher Francisco Cervelli for Bradley to take second. Pedroia made contact on a curve but managed only to tap it back to Taillon for an inning-ending ground out.

“Definitely, my heart was beating a little bit,” Taillon admitted. “I don't like being in those situations, but if you do (get in them) there's nothing you can do besides make one pitch at a time and get out of it.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.