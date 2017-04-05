Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates announce opening day pregame activities
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review
DCIM\105GOPRO

Updated 1 hour ago

The weather is forecasted to be unseasonably cold and wet. But Opening Day will go on, and the Pirates announced some of the day's perks Wednesday.

After a giant American flag is unfurled on the PNC Park filed by Pirates season ticket holders, Gabby Barrett will perform God Bless America and the National Anthem. The teenage Barrett, a Munhall native, is a country artist who's performed the anthem previously at a Steelers game.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by four children of slain Canonsburg police officer Scott Bashioum following a moment of silence for Bashioum, longtime Pirates media relations employee Sally O'Leary and longtime Major League Baseball executive Katy Feeney.

Outfielder Starling Marte will be presented with his 2016 Gold Glove award by former Pirates Gold Glove outfielder Andy Van Slyke, and Pirates owner Bob Nutting will honor 86-year-old former Pirates pitcher Bob Friend before the game in recognition for his contributions to the Pirates organization and the Pittsburgh.

The forecast for Friday is a high of 40 degrees and low of 31 with wind, snow and rain.

First pitch for the Pirates against the Atlanta Braves is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. All fans will receive a Pirates magnetic schedule.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.