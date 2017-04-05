Pirates announce opening day pregame activities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The weather is forecasted to be unseasonably cold and wet. But Opening Day will go on, and the Pirates announced some of the day's perks Wednesday.

After a giant American flag is unfurled on the PNC Park filed by Pirates season ticket holders, Gabby Barrett will perform God Bless America and the National Anthem. The teenage Barrett, a Munhall native, is a country artist who's performed the anthem previously at a Steelers game.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by four children of slain Canonsburg police officer Scott Bashioum following a moment of silence for Bashioum, longtime Pirates media relations employee Sally O'Leary and longtime Major League Baseball executive Katy Feeney.

Outfielder Starling Marte will be presented with his 2016 Gold Glove award by former Pirates Gold Glove outfielder Andy Van Slyke, and Pirates owner Bob Nutting will honor 86-year-old former Pirates pitcher Bob Friend before the game in recognition for his contributions to the Pirates organization and the Pittsburgh.

The forecast for Friday is a high of 40 degrees and low of 31 with wind, snow and rain.

First pitch for the Pirates against the Atlanta Braves is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. All fans will receive a Pirates magnetic schedule.