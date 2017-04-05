Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Thursday, April 6: Pirates at Red Sox

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Eduardo Rodrigez #52 of the Boston Red Sox poses during Photo Day on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Robbie Rogers/MLB Photos via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Eduardo Rodrigez

Pirates gameday

at Red Sox

1:35 p.m.

Fenway Park, Boston

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates

RHP

Chad Kuhl

(2017 debut)

Red Sox

LHP

Eduardo Rodriguez

(2017 debut)

Gamecast: Rodriguez tweaked his knee during winter ball, but recovered to post solid spring training numbers (3-0, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in five starts). … Kuhl had a 4.30 ERA over five spring training outings. … Pirates bullpen coach Euclides Rojas held the same role with the Red Sox in 2003 and '04. Since Rojas joined the Pirates in 2011, the bullpen has produced the most saves (296) and second-best ERA (3.20) in the majors.

Next up

Friday, 1:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (2017 debut) vs. Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (2017 debut)

