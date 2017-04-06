Scouting report for Friday, April 7: Braves at Pirates
Pirates gameday
Vs. Braves
1:05 p.m.
PNC Park, Pittsburgh
TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, Pirates Radio Network
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (2017 debut)
Braves RHP R.A. Dickey (2017 debut)
Gamecast: Nova went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in four Grapefruit League starts. He also pitched in two minor league games during spring training. … Last season, Nova ranked fifth in the majors with a average of 1.56 walks per nine innings pitched. He issued three walks in 64.2 innings pitched after being traded to the Pirates. … Dickey's final tune-up was March 31. He tossed two scoreless innings and gave up a hit against the New York Yankees in an exhibition at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. It was the knuckleballer's best outing of the preseason.
Next up
Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (2017 debut) vs. Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2017 debut)