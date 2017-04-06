Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Friday, April 7: Braves at Pirates

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 6, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Ivan Nova prepares to pitch during a spring training game at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

Vs. Braves

1:05 p.m.

PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, Pirates Radio NetworkProbable pitchersPiratesRHP Ivan Nova(2017 debut) BravesRHP R.A. Dickey(2017 debut)Gamecast: Nova went 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in four Grapefruit League starts. He also pitched in two minor league games during spring training. … Last season, Nova ranked fifth in the majors with a average of 1.56 walks per nine innings pitched. He issued three walks in 64.2 innings pitched after being traded to the Pirates. … Dickey's final tune-up was March 31. He tossed two scoreless innings and gave up a hit against the New York Yankees in an exhibition at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. It was the knuckleballer's best outing of the preseason.Next up

Saturday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (2017 debut) vs. Braves RHP Mike Foltynewicz (2017 debut)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.