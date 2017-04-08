Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Polanco leads Bucs past sloppy Braves
Chris Adamski | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 10:24 p.m.

For whatever reason, Chad Kuhl's sinker still isn't sinking enough.

Luckily for the Pirates on Saturday, it didn't matter because R.A. Dickey's knuckleball wasn't knuckling enough.

Kuhl labored through five innings in his 2017 debut but benefited from three double plays and some less-than-crisp defense by the Braves in the Pirates' 6-4 win Saturday night.

Gregory Polanco went 4 for 4 and scored two runs, and every position player reached base at least once for the Pirates, who have won their first two home games of the season after opening the campaign with consecutive losses in Boston.

Saturday's victory came more in spite of Kuhl (1-0) than because of him. He faced 25 batters ­— 13 of them reached (albeit one on a Starling Marte error and two others via intentional walks). Just 46 of his 85 pitches were strikes.

Perhaps most troubling was that of the 11 balls put into play by Braves position players, six were in the air and five were ground balls. That's alarming for Kuhl because he's so reliant on his sinker.

Over four minor-league seasons, Kuhl posted a 1.61-to-1 ratio of ground outs to air outs. For basis of comparison, that would have ranked ninth in the majors last season. But that number dropped to 1.10 over 14 starts as a rookie last season.

Still, Kuhl was good enough in those outings (4.20 ERA) that he was given the "inside track" to a spot in the rotation to begin this season.

And while Kuhl was statistically good in groundout/air out ratio Saturday (5-to-2), that doesn't tell the story because one of the groundouts was by Dickey and four of the five hits (a two-run single by Dickey in the second inning was a ground ball) were line drives or fly balls. Plus, a Adonis Garcia line drive in the first resulted in a double play and Marte's error was a high fly ball hit almost 400 feet to left-center by Garcia.

Put it together, and it wasn't a display of how Kuhl can thrive in the major leagues.

Positives for Kuhl? He put up five strikeouts — and when he could use a ground ball, he sometimes got it. Kuhl induced double-play balls in the third and fifth innings from Brandon Phillips and Jace Peterson, respectively.

Kuhl also seemed to improve as his outing progressed. Highlighted by a 1-2-3 fourth and a the double-play ball from Peterson on his final pitch, Kuhl retired six of the final eight he faced with only one ball hit in the air in play.

Offensively, the Pirates were the beneficiaries of some shoddy Atlanta defense, particularly catcher Kurt Suzuki, who had an adventurous first time catching Dickey (0-1). Suzuki had three passed balls, each contributing to a run the Pirates scored. One was direct — pinch runner Alen Hanson came home when Suzuki muffed a knuckleball in the sixth.

The Braves also committed an error during each the second and third innings; the Pirates scored two runs in each inning. Jordy Mercer singled in Polanco, and Francisco Cervelli came home on a Garcia throwing error in the second; Polanco scored on a Phillips fielding error and Josh Harrison drove in John Jaso with a single in the third.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle used his bullpen in the precise fashion he envisioned heading into the season: Juan Nicasio, Felipe Rivero, Daniel Hudson and Tony Watson — in that order — each pitching an inning.

Only Hudson allowed a run. Watson earned his second save in as many opportunities, but for the second consecutive day it wasn't easy. Freddie Freeman led off with a single and with one out Watson hit Nick Markakis. But Watson got Phillips to pop out to first, and ex-Pirate Chase d'Arnaud struck out looking to end the game.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco singles during the second inning against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman John Jaso scores past Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki during the third inning against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the second inning against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Braves' Nick Markakis slides into third base ahead of a throw to the Pirates' Josh Harrison during the second inning Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli carries a bouquet of flowers to the dugout before a game against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl throws during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco drives in a run with a hit during the sixth inning against the Braves on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen catches a fly ball to retire the Braves in the eighth inning Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates with shortstop Jordy Mercer after defeating the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco slides around a tag by the Braves' Dansby Swanson during the sixth inning Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park. Polanco was called out after a review of the play.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Braves pitcher R.A. Dickey throws during the second inning against the Pirates Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Young fans watch a home run by Josh Bell from the Pirates dugout during batting practice Saturday, April 8, 2017, before a game against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco takes the field at the start of a game against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Alen Hanson scores on a wild pitch during the sixth inning against the Braves Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer turns a double play on the Braves' Nick Markakis during the third inning Saturday, April 8, 2017, at PNC Park.
