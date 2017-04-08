Polanco leads Bucs past sloppy Braves

For whatever reason, Chad Kuhl's sinker still isn't sinking enough.

Luckily for the Pirates on Saturday, it didn't matter because R.A. Dickey's knuckleball wasn't knuckling enough.

Gregory Polanco's four hits helped, too.

Kuhl labored through five innings in his 2017 debut but benefited from three double plays and some less-than-crisp defense by the Braves in the Pirates' 6-4 win against Atlanta on Saturday night.

"Chad was in a battle tonight," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Part of it was the other team, and part of it might have been himself a little bit: six free passes. There was a lot of work done there. There was a lot of traffic to pitch through. The double plays were adrenaline shots each, and every time we got one…

"(Kuhl) rolled his sleeves up, and he competed. We've got to fine-tune some things and get some sink involved, some more consistency, because there were some misfires, as well."

Polanco went 4 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, and every position player reached base at least once for the Pirates. They won in spite of Kuhl (1-0) allowing 13 of the 25 batters he faced to reach (albeit one on a Starling Marte error and two others via intentional walks). Just 46 of Kuhl's 85 pitches were strikes.

Perhaps most troubling was that of the 11 balls put into play by Braves position players, six were in the air and five were groundballs. That's alarming for Kuhl because he's so reliant on his sinker.

"It was just a little off today," Kuhl said. "Just felt like it was just one of those things where I wasn't really getting into a grove early."

Over four minor-league seasons, Kuhl posted a 1.61 ratio of groundouts to airouts. For basis of comparison, that would have ranked ninth in the majors last season. But that number dropped to 1.10 over 14 starts for the Pirates as a rookie last season.

Still, Kuhl was good enough in those outings (4.20 ERA) that he was given the "inside track" to a spot in the rotation to begin this season.

And while Kuhl was statistically good in groundout/air out ratio Saturday (5-to-2) that doesn't tell the true story because one of the groundouts was by Dickey, and four of the five hits (a two-run single by Dickey in the second inning was a ground ball) were line-drives or flyballs. Plus, a well-hit Adonis Garcia line-drive in the first resulted in a double play, and Marte's error was a high flyball hit almost 400 feet to left-center by Garcia.

Put it together, and it wasn't a display of how Kuhl can thrive in the major leagues.

Positives for Kuhl? He put up five strikeouts — and when he could use a groundball, he sometimes got it. Kuhl induced double play balls in the third and fifth innings from Brandon Phillips and Jace Peterson, respectively.

Kuhl also seemed to improve as his outing progressed. Highlighted by a 1-2-3 fourth and the double-play ball from Peterson on his final pitch, Kuhl retired six of the final eight he faced with only one ball hit in the air in play.

"I kind of felt that rhythm the third and the fourth," Kuhl said. "But early on felt a little out of control but did enough to get outs."

Offensively, the Pirates were the beneficiaries of some shoddy Atlanta defense, particularly catcher Kurt Suzuki, who had an adventurous first time catching Dickey (0-1). Suzuki had three passed balls, each contributing to a run the Pirates scored.

Polanco was involved in all three Pirates' rallies — they scored two runs apiece in the second, third and sixth.

"Polanco seemed to get balls he was in comfortable spaces that he put the barrel on," Hurdle said, "and he saw the ball well."

Polanco entered the game hitless in his past 13 at-bats since a single in his first at-bat of the season Monday. He was 0 for 5 on Friday.

"You see yesterday, I didn't have the best day," Polanco said. "But you make that adjustment for today, and just put a good swing to the ball and just keep it like that."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.