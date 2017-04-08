Pirates notebook: Freese says he's OK after ball to collarbone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It could have been worse.

David Freese even said he expected as much Saturday morning.

But the sharply hit ball Freese took off his collarbone late in Friday's home-opening win is just a bruise.

“Nothing too big,” the Pirates third baseman said Saturday.

It was big enough, however, to keep Freese out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. He was available for late-game duty if needed.

“Obviously, it's tight and sore,” Freese said Saturday afternoon. “We'll see how it feels (Sunday).”

Freese said he did not have X-rays after a ball hit by Dansby Swanson struck Freese after a quirky hop in the eighth inning. Freese, the everyday third baseman while Jung Ho Kang awaits a work visa, homered three innings earlier.

Josh Harrison replaced Freese at third Saturday, and Adam Frazier started at second.

Jaso gets first start

A year after his first foray as a major league first baseman, John Jaso has advanced to the point where he's a late-inning defensive replacement. It paid off Friday when Jaso made what manager Clint Hurdle said was a heady play, cutting off a throw home to keep a runner at first during the eighth inning of a one-run game.

The next batter, Adonis Garcia, grounded into a double play to end the inning, and the Pirates won 5-4. After Friday's game, Hurdle said he needed to review the tape to see if Jaso's decision was the correct one.

Turns out, it was.

“It was a (good) baseball play,” Hurdle said. “If the guy is out at home, yeah, it's a good play, but you don't know that. What's the risk vs. the reward?”

Jaso made his first start of the season Saturday, though the reasoning had more to do with the opposing pitcher, Braves knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.

Rookie Josh Bell sat after going 2 for 10 with a walk over the first three games.

“I thought (Bell) showed some progress (Friday) at the bag and got some traction,” Hurdle said. “But I don't know if a knuckleball guy is the guy to answer to try to back it up right now. John has seen this guy. John has got some at-bats off Dickey, so there is more of a comfort right there with an experienced guy going out who's seen this guy pitch before.”

Jaso entered Saturday 3 for 10 with two doubles against Dickey.

Facing a knuckler

One of Hurdle's favorite expressions is to “wash it off” — wins, losses, good individual games, lamentable ones. He means to forget about previous performances and look forward to the next.

Hurdle modified it for young hitters when it comes to facing a knuckleballer such as Dickey.

“Flush it,” Hurdle said. “Just flush it and move on. Don't carry it. Don't overanalyze it. Flush it. Move on.”

The knuckleball has been a dying pitch for decades. Dickey and the Boston Red Sox's Steven Wright are the only active major league starters who are knuckleballers. But the Pirates faced Wright twice in spring training.

“(Fans) look at the velocity and think, ‘Oh, I can do this,' ” Hurdle said. “There's not a player who goes up there thinking, ‘I can make a meal out of this knuckleballer.'

“What they're trying to do is keep their swings short and quick and hit the ball because you can end up with some very funny swings. Because you don't know. You don't know if it's going to go up, down, left, right, hold its plane.”

Hurdle faced several knucklers during his big-league career, even recalling a home run off Wilbur Wood.

Pirates broadcaster Steve Blass relayed how he threw the pitch twice during his career: one resulted in a home run by Ernie Banks, the other a Lou Brock double.

“Postgame, Brock said it was a hanging slider. He didn't even know,” Blass said with a chuckle. “So, that was the end of that.”

The making of a lineup

Hurdle offered insight as to how he makes his batting order. Over his first five seasons with the Pirates, he said the lineup always started with one spot.

“I put (Andrew) McCutchen third,” Hurdle said. “That's where we started.

“And then last year (in an experiment with McCutchen hitting second), that changed. Now, it's more or less an overview. It's almost a 5,000-foot view.”

This season, Hurdle's constants (barring injury or routine off-day) are Gregory Polanco at cleanup, McCutchen in the No. 3 spot, with Freese and catcher Francisco Cervelli behind Polanco.

Leadoff leanings

The first three games of the season featured three leadoff hitters. That's the spot most in flux.

Frazier hit leadoff in the opener, Mercer in the second game and Marte on Friday.

“I don't know how consistent it's going to be,” Hurdle said. “Or if we will have the same guy every day.”

One constant? If the Pirates are facing a left-hander, Mercer likely will be there. He has a .746 career OPS from the leadoff spot, more than 60 points better than his OPS at all other spots. He also has a .849 career OPS against lefties. That's a jump of more than 200 points than how he fares against right-handers.

“Jordy's numbers speak for themselves leading off against left-handed pitching. I don't have anybody who's done a better job,” Hurdle said.

Against righties, although Hurdle has said he would prefer Marte hit elsewhere, “When you look at the other eight men in the lineup that day, what's the best guy for the team to hit leadoff that day? It could be Marte.”

Though not an everyday player, Hurdle said likes Frazier as an option because of the energy he brings.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.