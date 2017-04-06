Pirates - Red Sox game rained out, rescheduled for next week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — The final game of the Pirates series against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, which was set for Thursday afternoon, has been rained out. It will be made up at 2:05 p.m. on April 13.

The Pirates and Red Sox have five common off days this season, with April 13 being the easiest option. The Red Sox will be in the midst of a homestand, while the Pirates will be between the end of a homestead and the start of a weekend road series against the Chicago Cubs.

The other four dates would have put either the Pirates or Red Sox in violation of MLB's rule which prohibits a team from playing more than 19 games in a row.

Right-hander Ivan Nova remains the scheduled starter for Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates have not yet announced whether the rest of their starting rotation will be shuffled by the rainout.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.