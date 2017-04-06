Pirates notebook: Series finale with Boston postponed to April 13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON — The final game of the Pirates season-opening series' against the Boston Red Sox, which was set for Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, was rained out. It will be made up at 2:05 p.m. on April 13.

The Pirates and Red Sox have five common off days this season, with April 13 being the easiest option for the makeup game. The Red Sox will be in the midst of a homestand, and the Pirates will be between the end of a homestand and the start of a weekend road series against the Chicago Cubs.

The other four dates would have put one of the two in violation of MLB's rule that prohibits a team from playing more than 19 games in a row.

Right-hander Ivan Nova remains the starter for Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves. Chad Kuhl, who had been in line to pitch Thursday, will instead pitch Saturday. Gerrit Cole will start Sunday's series finale.

Tyler Glasnow, who was supposed to start Saturday, was pushed back to Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Bullpen logic

Right-hander Juan Nicasio tossed a tidy 11th inning Wednesday, getting two strikeouts and a grounder. He has the ability to pitch multiple innings but gave way to left-hander Antonio Bastardo to start the 12th.

Bastardo served up Sandy Leon's walkoff homer that propelled the Red Sox to a 3-0 victory.

Why switch pitchers? Manager Clint Hurdle said he didn't want to tax Nicasio by keeping the righty out there on a late, chilly evening.

“(Nicasio) had gotten up earlier in the game and gotten hot,” Hurdle said. “Then he was down for three innings and got hot again. I didn't think it was in our best interests on a cold night to run him out any more than he had to in the second game of the season.”

Cutch 0 for the season

Andrew McCutchen got his first assist as a right fielder Wednesday. He made a home run-robbing catch for the first time, too. That's two items checked off the bucket list in the same game.

“Now, if I can get my first hit off that bucket list, I'll be good to go,” McCutchen said.

McCutchen went 0 for 5 in the 12-inning loss. That dropped him to 0 for 9 on the season. It's the deepest he's gone into a season without getting a hit. In 2012, McCutchen went hitless in his first six at-bats.

Despite the slow start, McCutchen said he feels good at the plate. He didn't strike out Wednesday (after doing it three times on Monday) and flied out twice.

“I know I haven't gotten a hit yet, but it's game No. 2, so I'm not going to stress over it,” he said. “I'm going to keep my approach. I'm going in the right direction. I took some good swings at some good pitches. I hit a couple of balls decent. That's baseball sometimes.”

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.