Everything you need to know about the Pirates 2017 home opener

It's only the season's first week, and the Pirates already had a game rained out. The forecast for the home opener Friday suggests another rainout is possible. Assuming the game goes on as scheduled, however, plenty of requisite pomp, circumstance and sense of renewed hope is expected on the North Shore for the Pirates' 136th opening day and the 17th at PNC Park.

First pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Pitching matchup: Pirates' Ivan Nova (12-8, 4.17 ERA for Pirates and Yankees in 2016) vs. Braves' R.A. Dickey (10-15, 4.46 ERA in 2016).

Nova was a revelation late last season after his Aug. 1 acquisition from the New York Yankees, going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA with only three walks in 11 starts. That earned him a three-year contract from the Pirates over the winter. Dickey, a 42-year-old knuckleballer, is a former Cy Young Award winner (2012 with the New York Mets).

Gates open: 11 a.m. for all fans and at all gates.

Giveaway: All fans will receive a 2017 Pirates magnetic schedule.

Player recognition: Festivities are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Included in the on-field recognition is popular former Pirates all-star Andy Van Slyke presenting current outfielder Starling Marte with his 2016 Gold Glove Award. Another former Pirate, 86-year-old 1950s and '60s-era pitcher Bob Friend, will be honored by owner Bob Nutting for his contributions to the Pirates organization and Pittsburgh.

The current Pirates will join the Braves in pregame player introductions along the baselines prior to the national anthem.

In memory: A pregame moment of silence will be held in memory of Sally O'Leary, Katy Feeney and Officer Scott Bashioum. O'Leary was a longtime Pirates media relations employee, Feeney a longtime Major League Baseball executive and Bashioum a Canonsburg police officer who was killed in the line of duty in November.

The four children of Officer Bashioum were selected to throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch. Proceeds from the game's 50/50 raffle will benefit the Scott Bashioum's Children's Education fund.

National anthem and “Good Bless America”: After the colors are presented by the City of Pittsburgh Police Honor Guard and Ceremonial Unit, a giant American flag will be unfurled on the field by select Pirates season ticket holders.

Gabby Barrett will perform “God Bless America” and the “Star Spangled Banner.” The teenage Barrett, a Munhall native, is a country artist who performed the anthem at a Steelers game.

Weather: According to Accuwether, Friday's forecast is for a low of 31 degrees and a high of 40 with “snow and rain, breezy, colder.” The hour-by-hour forecast for noon through 3 p.m. is “rain and snow” with temperatures ranging from 36-38, winds at 17 mph and a wind-chill factor of 21-24 degrees.

What's new at the ballpark: “LED” is the word as the Pirates have upgraded the field lighting and the out-of-town scoreboard in the right-field wall to LED (light-emitting diode) illumination. The field lighting — in theory, not used for a day game but possible if sky is overcast enough Friday — will “enhance light levels and visibility for players, as well as sharpen and enhance the action on the field and viewing experience for fans,” the Pirates said. The out-of-town scoreboard was upgraded for the first time, replacing an old light-bulb model. During game action, however, the new scoreboard will keep the same green appearance as the old one. Between innings, it will display video, graphics and other multimedia.

Luxury suites and the upscale behind-homeplate Lexus Club have been upgraded and, in some instances, fully renovated.

A more controversial addition was netting behind homeplate that will extend to the end of the dugouts on both sides. The Pirates said the new netting is knotless and eliminates many of the vertical cables that were part of the previous system. More fans will be protected from potential injury resulting from flying balls or bats .

New food and drink: Dozens of new menu items were added for the 2017 season for the premium, suite, club and general seating areas, including the outfield Hall of Fame Club.

New pierogi : The Pirates announced with great fanfare last week that Pizza Penny will join the lineup of costumed pierogies that race around the outfield warning track at the end of each game's fifth inning. Penny joins Bacon Burt, Cheese Chester, Jalapeno Hannah, Oliver Onion and Sauerkraut Saul. (Potato Pete is in retirement).

Transportation: North Shore parking lots will open at 9 a.m. and be closed to work communters. The Clemente Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 10 a.m.. It will re-open 25-40 minutes after the final pitch. For a big crowd on an afternoon game, traffic on the North Shore can be problematic. The T light-rail line is free between the Downtown and North Shore stops.

Contingency: In the event of a rainout, opening day activities would be shifted to Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game against the Braves.

