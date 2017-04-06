SeatGeek determines best sections at PNC Park to catch home runs

The Pirates added extra netting behind the dugouts at PNC Park this season. But the outfield? There still is nothing separating the fans from home-run balls.

Particularly so in sections 144, 135 and 142, an analysis shows.

Online ticket marketplace SeatGeek crunched the numbers of major league ballparks and determined in what sections the most home runs were hit. According to SeatGeek content analyst Nate Rattner, the company used ESPN's 2016 home run data available at hittrackeronline.com.

"Many of our earliest baseball memories involved bringing a glove to the park in the hopes of catching a homer," Rattner said. "We wanted to build a tool to give fans a shot at having that amazing experience themselves, backed by concrete data from past seasons."

PNC Park ranked well toward the bottom of the majors in home runs in 2016. But those sitting in sections 144, 135 and 142 received the greatest number of home run balls. Twelve landed in Section 144 (the second section in from the right-field foul pole above the Clemente Wall), 10 landed a little farther toward center, into Section 142, and 11 fell into the front of the left-field bleachers in Section 135.

Factoring in average cost for a ticket in each section, however, it was determined that Section 135 was the best cost-per-home-run value at PNC Park because of homer-heavy tendencies and its $27 average resale ticket price.

"To do our analysis, we overlaid that home run data on top of our SeatGeek maps to figure out which sections received the most home runs and determine how many 'catchable' home runs each ballpark had," Rattner said. "From there, we also added in the average resale price for a ticket to each stadium section in order to tell where fans could find the best bang for their buck."

Now, with the facts in hand, all homer ball-eager fans need to catch one is for someone to hit one. That's no sure thing, however: The Pirates did not hit any home runs in their first two games of the season in Boston, and they finished last season with the fifth-fewest in the majors.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.