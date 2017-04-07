Pirates edge Braves in home opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Manager Clint Hurdle did not panic when the Pirates scored just three runs in 21 innings over their first two games of the season.

The quality of pitching they saw against the Boston Red Sox had a lot to do with the Pirates' offensive impotence.

"We saw a Cy Young winner (Rick Porcell) and Chris Sale," Hurdle said. "If you need to really overcook it more than that, go ahead. Feel free. I don't. It's two games into the season. We know what we need to do. We know the plan (with which) we need to be steadfast. I thought we saw guys getting in better positions in the box to hit. I believe in our offense."

The Pirates validated Hurdle's belief Friday afternoon by edging the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, in a cold, blustery home opener at PNC Park.

Andrew McCutchen delivered his first two hits of the season, including an RBI single that put the Pirates ahead to stay in the third inning. David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back home runs in the the fifth.

Ivan Nova (1-0) worked six strong innings in his season debut. The right-hander gave up on unearned run on six hits and struck out four.

Through four innings, the Pirates led, 2-0, despite stranding seven baserunners against righty Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).

Last season, Marte was hit by a pitch a team-high 16 times. With one out in the third inning, he absorbed HBP No. 1, a 95 mph fastball to his ribs.

Josh Bell fouled off three pitches, then pulled a single to right. Marte, who was running with the pitch, eased into third base.

McCutchen followed with his second hit in a row, an RBI single. The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs, but Francisco Cervelli grounded into a fielder's choice to snuff the threat.

With Jordy Mercer on first base and two outs in the fourth, the Pirates put three straight runners on base. Marte lined an RBI single to left. Josh Bell and McCutchen walked.

The Braves replaced Foltynewicz with left-hander Eric O'Flaherty, a good test for lefty-swinging Gregory Polanco. After fouling off a changeup and a four-seamer, Polanco flied out to center field.

Polanco dropped Emilio Bonifacio's fly ball for a two-base error in the fifth. Ender Inciarte's double made it 2-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Freese and Cervelli went deep off Josh Collmenter. Last season, Cervelli didn't hit his first home run until late September.

The Braves scored three runs in the eighth off reliever Wade LeBlanc. The rally ended when second baseman Josh Harrison and shortstop Jordy Mercer turned a nifty double play.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.