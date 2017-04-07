Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates edge Braves in home opener
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, April 7, 2017, 4:33 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen drives in Starling Marte with a single during the third inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle makes a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Favid Freese takes the field during player introductions Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison flips the ball to start a double play during the eighth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen takes the field during player introductions Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer scores past Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki during the fourth inning Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen singles during the first inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli celebrates his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli loses his bat, as he is brushed back by an inside pitch during the third inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli loses his bat, as he is brushed back by an inside pitch during the third inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer takes the field during player introductions Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Bundled up Pirates fans look on as the home opener against the Braves is in the third inning Thursday, April 7, 2017 at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Pierogi race during the fifth inning of the Pirates home opener against the Braves Thursday, April 7, 2017 at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates Chairman of the Board and principal owner Bob Nutting looks on as left fielder Starling Marte carries off his Gold Glove award before the home opener agains the Braves Thursday, April 7, 2017 at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates' fans all bundled up out in the right field bleachers during the home opener against the Braves Thursday, April 7, 2017 at PNC Park.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pirates parrots for sale during the home opener against the Braves Thursday, April 7, 2017 at PNC Park.

Manager Clint Hurdle did not panic when the Pirates scored just three runs in 21 innings over their first two games of the season.

The quality of pitching they saw against the Boston Red Sox had a lot to do with the Pirates' offensive impotence.

“We saw a Cy Young winner (Rick Porcell) and Chris Sale,” Hurdle said. “If you need to really overcook it more than that, go ahead. Feel free. I don't. It's two games into the season. We know what we need to do. We know the plan (with which) we need to be steadfast. I thought we saw guys getting in better positions in the box to hit. I believe in our offense.”

The Pirates validated Hurdle's belief Friday afternoon by edging the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, in a cold, blustery home opener at PNC Park.

Andrew McCutchen delivered his first two hits of the season, including an RBI single that put the Pirates ahead to stay in the third inning. David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back home runs in the the fifth.

Ivan Nova (1-0) worked six strong innings in his season debut. The right-hander gave up on unearned run on six hits and struck out four.

Through four innings, the Pirates led, 2-0, despite stranding seven baserunners against righty Mike Foltynewicz (0-1).

Last season, Marte was hit by a pitch a team-high 16 times. With one out in the third inning, he absorbed HBP No. 1, a 95 mph fastball to his ribs.

Josh Bell fouled off three pitches, then pulled a single to right. Marte, who was running with the pitch, eased into third base.

McCutchen followed with his second hit in a row, an RBI single. The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs, but Francisco Cervelli grounded into a fielder's choice to snuff the threat.

With Jordy Mercer on first base and two outs in the fourth, the Pirates put three straight runners on base. Marte lined an RBI single to left. Josh Bell and McCutchen walked.

The Braves replaced Foltynewicz with left-hander Eric O'Flaherty, a good test for lefty-swinging Gregory Polanco. After fouling off a changeup and a four-seamer, Polanco flied out to center field.

Polanco dropped Emilio Bonifacio's fly ball for a two-base error in the fifth. Ender Inciarte's double made it 2-1.

In the bottom of the inning, Freese and Cervelli went deep off Josh Collmenter. Last season, Cervelli didn't hit his first home run until late September.

The Braves scored three runs in the eighth off reliever Wade LeBlanc. The rally ended when second baseman Josh Harrison and shortstop Jordy Mercer turned a nifty double play.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

