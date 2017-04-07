Just another day: McCutchen helps Pirates offense break slump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew McCutchen swears when he took the PNC Park field Friday he wasn't thinking about a tumultuous offseason in which he was nearly traded.

McCutchen insists he didn't consider his first time playing right field in front of the home fans, either.

As for the offensive slump he and his teammates encountered over the first two games of the season in Boston? Not on his mind.

“My only thought,” McCutchen said of his mindset when Friday's home opener began, “was, ‘I'm here and ready to go,' and ‘Get a W and be ready to play some defense.'

“So that's it, basically. I didn't think of anything past that.”

After going 0 for 9 with three strikeouts in Boston that produced two Pirates losses to the Red Sox, McCutchen reached base four times in five plate appearances as part of an 11-hit barrage in the a 5-4 win against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

“That was fun,” third baseman David Freese said, “seeing the guys whacking it around a little bit.”

Counting walks and hit batters, the Pirates had more baserunners Friday (16) than during the series against the Red Sox (15). They did not advance a runner past first base in 12 innings during a 3-0 loss in Boston on Wednesday.

Characteristically, McCutchen downplayed the significance of the opening series.

“When you play 162 games, you're going to have games where you don't score runs. You're going to have games when you score a lot of runs,” he said. “That's going to happen.

“The way we treat it — just try to go out there and win. And we were able to do that today.”

McCutchen played a significant role with four quality at-bats.

• He pulled a liner to left on an 0-1 pitch in the first. The 104.9 mph exit velocity via MLB's Statcast made it one of the game's hardest-hit balls.

• His second at-bat also was a single lined to left, and it drove in a run during the third inning.

• McCutchen walked on five pitches in the fourth.

• In his final time up in the eighth, McCutchen hit a sharp grounder off the glove of Adonis Garcia.

“Andrew is a good hitter. Andrew was ready to hit in the box (Friday),” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “He got some balls he felt he could barrel, and he swung, I felt, very aggressively. He worked in the zone aggressively, good visuals at the plate, good looks at pitches. Good day in the box for him.”

It raised McCutchen's average 231 points to, well, .231 on the young season.

“It doesn't really do much for my confidence because my confidence is already high,” McCutchen said. “That's no biggie. But getting a W is big on top of anything.”

McCutchen had an eventful home debut in right field, making one nice play (a sliding catch on Dansby Swanson's liner to end the fifth) and one that perhaps could have been made (Nick Markakis' double that got past him in the eighth).

Again, McCutchen downplayed the significance of his first game in right at PNC Park after 7½ seasons as the Pirates centerfielder.

“The outfield is the outfield. It's not like anything is really new besides the (out-of-town video) scoreboard they got out there in right field, which is pretty cool,” McCutchen said.

“Just another day. Another day in Pittsburgh. Even though it's right field, it's really no different.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.