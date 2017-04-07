Pirates notebook: Hurdle finds more balance with work, family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For most of his 59 years, Clint Hurdle has been consumed by balls and strikes, pitching changes and the best way to hit a curveball.

But at the outset of the 2017 season — his 14th as an MLB manager, seventh with the Pirates — he's looking at life from a different angle.

“There's actually white space on my daytimer,” he said before the Pirates' 5-4 home-opening victory against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at PNC Park. “The daytimer doesn't have to be filled.

“I fight for balance in my family every day. I've taken it to a different level where we schedule family events.”

The father of three said he devoted more time to family this offseason and during spring training.

“I need to be mindful of my children, what they're doing, how they're doing and the demands that they have on their time,” he said. “We had a lot of time in Florida to do things that we just made time to do.

“The balance part of it has become much more recognizable and real to me.”

Those moments also included more diverse reading choices with his wife Karla and bonding exercises (movie night, paintball and a team cook-off) with his players. Meanwhile, he said he kept a keen eye on “the analytic part of the game” with the front office.

Hurdle won his 510th game with the Pirates on Friday, sixth all-time in team history behind Fred Clarke, Danny Murtaugh, Jim Leyland, Chuck Tanner and Frankie Frisch. Overall, including seven years with the Colorado Rockies, he has won 1,044 games.

All that's left on Hurdle's contract after this season is a club option for 2018, and there has been no hint at extension talks.

Yet he said he continues to strive for professional growth and feels energized by the changing face of the game.

“In no way do I ever feel I'm a finished product,” he said. “When you stop learning, it's time to move on. I have an appetite for learning. I have an appetite for being stretched.

“Growth doesn't come in comfort. Growth comes when you get outside your comfort zone and try to do new things.

“Where I'm at, I don't know. I don't feel I'm at the end. I feel I'm in a sweet spot as far as learning. This game has changed dramatically since my first year as a manager, and there's part of that that really invigorates me and excites me.”

Super Nova

Starting pitcher Ivan Nova allowed six hits and no earned runs through six innings Friday, striking out four with no walks.

He was at his best when he got Brandon Phillips to ground into a double play with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and struck him out in the sixth with runners in scoring position.

“Don't panic, don't panic ... make pitches and don't work behind in the count,” Nova said. “I went through that situation before and I know what to do to throw strikes.”

Delayed start

Chad Kuhl's parents and brother drove from Delaware to Boston on Thursday to see their son pitch against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. At the highway exit in Boston, they got the bad news: the game had been postponed.

They turned around and went home, but mom and dad will be back at PNC Park on Saturday when Kuhl makes his 2017 debut.

“They enjoyed the trip, even though I didn't pitch,” he said.

Kuhl still may get his chance to pitch in Fenway. The postponed game will be made up Thursday, and Kuhl is in line to pitch.

“You have to adjust,” he said. “Not a bad alternative, opening up at home.”

Hurdle joked Kuhl left 40 passes for the postponed game. It wasn't nearly that amount, but Kuhl's two sisters and their families already were in Boston and planning to go to the game.

To prepare for Saturday's start, Kuhl threw 10 to 15 pitches off flat ground Friday.

Young vs. old

Kuhl's mound opponent Saturday will be 42-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who was drafted by the Tigers in 1993. Kuhl was 9 months old at the time.

“He's impressive,” Kuhl said. “I'm a big fan of the things he's been able to accomplish.”

Dickey has won 110 games over 1,883 innings, and he has won 10 or more in each of the past five seasons.

Informed the Pirates have the third-youngest starting rotation in baseball, Kuhl, 24, said, “Age is just a number.”

Pitcher suspended

Pirates minor league pitcher Junior Lopez was suspended 25 games without pay by the commissioner's office for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Lopez plays for Single-A Bradenton of the Florida State League.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.