Pirates

Scouting report for Sunday, April 9: Braves at Pirates
Chris Adamski | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Getty Images
Braves pitcher Julio Teheran delivers in the second inning against the Mets on April 3, 2017, at Citi Field in New York.

Updated less than a minute ago

Pirates gameday

vs. Braves

1:35 p.m. Sunday

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AMProbable pitchers

Pirates RHP GERRIT COLE (0-1, 9.00) vs.

Braves RHP JULIO TEHERAN (0-0, 0.00)

Gamecast: Teheran has allowed 43 baserunners in 41 career innings against the Pirates, going 3-1, including tossing 7 23 shutout innings May 18 last year at PNC Park. … Cole cruised through four innings on opening day against the Red Sox on Monday but was tagged for five runs in the fifth before being lifted.Next up

Monday, 7:05 p.m.: Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (2017 debut) vs. Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan (1-0, 0.00)

