Scouting report for Monday, April 10: Reds at Pirates
Updated 2 hours ago
Pirates gameday
vs. Reds
7:05 p.m.
PNC Park
TV/radio: Root Sports/ 93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP Tyler Glasnow (2017 debut) vs.Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan (1-0, 0.00)
Gamecast: Finnegan won't turn 24 until Friday but already is in his third season in the majors. On Wednesday vs. the Phillies, he became the first Reds pitcher to throw at least seven shutout innings while allowing no more than one hit in his first start of a season since Jerry Arrigo in 1967… Three of Glasnow's seven outings with the Pirates last season came against the Reds. At Great American Ball Park, he tossed three scoreless innings of relief Sept. 18 and one hitless inning Sept. 16. At PNC Park, he gave up two runs on five hits in three innings Sept. 11. Next up
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.: Reds RHP Rookie Davis (0-0, 12.00) vs. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, 0.00)