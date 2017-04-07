Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Prepping PNC Park for the Pirates: 'This is what we look forward to every year'
Nate Smallwood | Friday, April 7, 2017, 9:00 a.m.

Matt Brown beat every Pirates player to PNC Park this week.

As head groundskeeper at PNC Park, Brown is charged with making sure every spec of dirt is in place and blade of grass is trimmed just right.

“This is what we look forward to every year,” Brown said as a hum of machinery filled the North Shore stadium. “This is what we do our jobs for.”

The Pirates face the Atlanta Braves at 1 p.m. Friday in their home opener. One the eve of the game, Brown discussed the process of keeping up what is considered one of Major League Baseball's pristine venues.

