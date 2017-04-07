From behind this camera, a unique perspective of Pirates' home opener
In this photo gallery, Tribune-Review photographer Andrew Russell offers a unique perspective on the Pirates' home opener against Atlanta.
These photographs were made using a 24mm perspective control lens, also known as a tilt-shift lens. No digital manipulation was used aside from lightening or darkening a photo.
A tilt-shift lens changes the focus plane, creating a shallow depth of field and allowing for the illusion of a miniature PNC Park.
The grounds crew at PNC Park work to prepare the field, Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, for the Pirates home opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
A member of the grounds crew at PNC Park checks seats in the stands, Tuesday, April, 4, 2017, in preparation for the Pirates home opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Rain soaks PNC Park Thursday, April, 6, 2017, one day before the Pirates home opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
The sun peaks out over an otherwise rainy day at PNC Park Thursday, April, 6, 2017, one day before the Pirates home opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.