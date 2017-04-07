Live look: Pirates' home opener vs. Braves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neither snow nor sleet apparently will stop the Pirates from playing their home opener at 1:05 p.m. Friday against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

Despite frigid temperatures, the game is scheduled to go on.

The Tribune-Review has you covered with live feeds from a team of reporters and photographers at the stadium all day. Check out reporter Rob Biertempfel's pregame blog entry here .

Biertempfel and reporters Chris Adamski and Jerry DiPaola, columnist Kevin Gorman, and photographers Chris Horner, Chaz Palla, Sean Stipp, Andrew Russell and Nate Smallwood will blanket the stadium inside and out.

Pitcher Ivan Nova will take the mount for the Pirates, while Mike Foltynewicz gets the start for the Braves.

Live from the ballpark:

