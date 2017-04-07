Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Fair-weather Pirates fans? Not this bunch at PNC Park

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 7, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Cody Emereick, 21, of Shaler (left) proposes to his girlfriend, Myia Weisend, 22, of Natrona Heights at the Roberto Clemente Bridge before the Pirates Home Opener, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A Pirates' fan waves a flag prior to the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates' fans look on before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A Pirates' fan waves a flag prior to the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates' fans walk into the stadium before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Jace Rendulic, 8, and his brother EJ Kloss, 5, play in the puddle underneath the Roberto Clemente statue in front of PNC Park before the Pirates Home Opener on April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Jeff Walters, 34, of Natrona Heights, poses for a portrait during the Pirates' home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A Pirates' supervisor walks down the stairway before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates fans tailgate in a parking lot before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves on the North Shore on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vendor, Liz Gimino, of Lincoln Place, sells Pirates gear to fans before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves on the North Shore on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Michael Ernette (aka Black Sam) of Ruffsdale (left) and Jeff Walter (aka Wiggles the First Mate) walk across the Roberto Clemente Bridge dressed as pirates for the Pirates Home Opener, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Renegades of the Rotunda pose in front of a statue of Roberto Clemente before the Pirates Home Opener, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pirates' fans walk up the stairway into the stadium before the home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' following certainly cannot be described as fair-weather fans.

Tens of thousands braved a cold, snow flurry-filled Friday to attend the team's home opener against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park.

The photo gallery above highlights top fan moments of the day.

