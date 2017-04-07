Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

At Pirates' home opener, behind the lens of an award-winning photographer

Christopher Horner | Friday, April 7, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Andrew McCutchen singles during the first inning against the Braves Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Ivan Nova celebrates after getting a double play to end a Braves' bases-loaded threat during the fourth inning Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer scores past Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki during the fourth inning Friday, April 7, 2017, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon walks from the field through the steady snowfall Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Gregory Polanco and Alen Hanson arrive at PNC Park Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opner against the Braves.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl catches a ball in the snow Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Tyler Glasnow walks to the outfield to throw Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole stretches in the snow next to pitching coach Ray Searage Friday, April 7, 2017, before the home opener against the Braves at PNC Park.

Updated 3 hours ago

Veteran Tribune-Review sports photojournalist Christopher Horner has covered the Pirates since 1991. He has been the Trib's lead Pirates photographer for 12 years and has won numerous awards for his photography.

Here is a view of what he sees during the Pirates' home opener Friday at PNC Park. The gallery will be updated throughout the day.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.