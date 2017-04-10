Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Tuesday, April 11: Reds at Pirates
Rob Biertempfel | Monday, April 10, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
The Pirates' Jameson Taillon against the Red Sox during the third inning April 5, 2017 in Boston.

Pirates gameday

vs. Reds

7:05 p.m.

PNC Park

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP JAMESON TAILLON (0-0, 0.00)

Reds RHP ROOKIE DAVIS (0-0, 12.00)

Gamecast: Yes, that really is his nickname. William Theron Davis was tabbed “Rookie” at birth by his father. “I've never answered to any other name,” Davis said. … Davis made his big league debut Thursday vs. the Phillies. He worked three innings and gave up four runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four. His catcher was Stuart Turner, who also was playing his first major league game. It was the first time in Reds history that a starting pitcher and catcher made their big league debuts in the same game. … The Reds acquired Davis as part of the December 2015 trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to the Yankees.

Next up

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.: Reds LHP Amir Garrett (1-0, 0.00) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (1-0, 0.00)

