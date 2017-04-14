Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Scouting report for Saturday, April 15: Pirates at Cubs
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, April 14, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta pitches against the Pirates during the first inning Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, at Wrigley Field.

Pirates gameday

at Cubs

2:20 p.m.

Wrigley Field, Chicago

TV/radio: Root Sports/93.7 FM, 1480 AM, Pirates Radio Network

Probable pitchers

Pirates

RHP Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 27.00)

Cubs

RHP Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.08)

Gamecast: Entering this series, Cubs leadoff batter Kyle Schwarber was averaging 4.69 pitches per plate appearance, the most among qualified NL batters and third in the majors. … Since joining the Cubs in July 2013, Arrieta is 17-9 with a 2.18 ERA in 32 day game starts at Wrigley Field.

Next up

Sunday, 2:20 p.m.: Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (0-0, 1.38) vs. Cubs LHP Jon Lester (0-0, 1.64)

