Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Scouting report for Monday, April 17: Pirates at Cardinals

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 6:45 p.m.
Cardinals pitcher Lance Lynn delivers against the Nationals on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Pirates gameday

at Cardinals

7:05 p.m.

Busch Stadium, St. Louis

TV/radio: Root Sports, ESPN/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM

Probable pitchers

Pirates RHP IVAN NOVA (1-1, 2.25) vs.

Cardinals RHP LANCE LYNN (0-1, 5.23)

Gamecast: Nova never has faced the Cardinals. … Pirates LF Gregory Polanco has missed the past two games because of what the team says is discomfort in his right groin. His status is day-to-day. Polanco has reached base in six straight games. … Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz has a career batting average of .365 during April. He ranks third in the majors over the past two seasons (minimum 100 AB) behind Zack Cozart (.400) and Daniel Murphy (.385). … Lynn missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. … With 774 career strikeouts, Lynn is five shy of tying Bill Sherdel (1918-1930, 1932) for 14th on the Cardinals' all-time list. … Lynn has pitched in 19 games (17 starts) vs. the Pirates, his most games and starts against any opponent.

Next up

Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-0, 2.38) vs. Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (1-1, 0.60)

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.