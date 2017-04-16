Scouting report for Monday, April 17: Pirates at Cardinals
Updated 3 minutes ago
Pirates gameday
at Cardinals
7:05 p.m.
Busch Stadium, St. Louis
TV/radio: Root Sports, ESPN/93.7 FM, 1450 AM, 1480 AM
Probable pitchers
Pirates RHP IVAN NOVA (1-1, 2.25) vs.
Cardinals RHP LANCE LYNN (0-1, 5.23)
Gamecast: Nova never has faced the Cardinals. … Pirates LF Gregory Polanco has missed the past two games because of what the team says is discomfort in his right groin. His status is day-to-day. Polanco has reached base in six straight games. … Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz has a career batting average of .365 during April. He ranks third in the majors over the past two seasons (minimum 100 AB) behind Zack Cozart (.400) and Daniel Murphy (.385). … Lynn missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. … With 774 career strikeouts, Lynn is five shy of tying Bill Sherdel (1918-1930, 1932) for 14th on the Cardinals' all-time list. … Lynn has pitched in 19 games (17 starts) vs. the Pirates, his most games and starts against any opponent.
Next up
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.: Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl (1-0, 2.38) vs. Cardinals RHP Mike Leake (1-1, 0.60)