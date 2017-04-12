Pirates notebook: Hurdle talks bullpen usage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Clint Hurdle has gotten a first-hand look at some new-age bullpen usage this week. While it's fair to say the Pirates' manager seems intrigued by that style, he's not necessarily eager to adopt it.

“I'm probably not going to pick up the paper every day and look how (Cincinnati Reds manager) Bryan Price is working his bullpen or who pitches what,” Hurdle said Wednesday.

Price on Monday used one of his highest-leverage relievers, Michael Lorenzen, in the third inning — because it was one of the games highest-leverage moments (bases loaded, nobody out). It worked: Lorenzen escaped without allowing a run.

Price has been open about utilizing such non-traditional bullpen tactics as asking “closer” Raisel Iglesias to pitch two innings — and then using Lorenzen as something of a “1A” closer.

Hurdle is aware of those tendencies, insofar as he prepares for them as the manager of the opposition. But he agrees with Price that the Reds' personnel (mainly a bunch of young and inexperienced hard-throwing arms) is a good fit for instituting that strategy.

In other words, don't expect the Pirates to start using closer Tony Watson in, say, the fourth inning — even if the situation might be a potential turning point in a game.

“In a perfect world, it sets up and it make sense,” Hurdle said.

But Hurdle likes to talk about “human analytics.” And he has some veteran pitchers (Watson, Daniel Hudson and Antonio Bastardo among them) who are accustomed to certain defined roles and the routine of executing them.

Also, Hurdle suggested it wouldn't be fair to, say, Watson to ask him to sacrifice potential saves when he's bound for unrestricted free agency this winter and the marketplace has traditionally placed a financial premium for established ninth-inning men.

“(The Reds) have got young guys that are hungry and just looking for opportunities to pitch,” Hurdle said. “They really don't have routines to fall into or roles to fall into or successes to fall back on (in their past).

“We will see how it works out, but I think I like the idea. I like that they are being creative.”

No Polanco on Wednesday

Facing lefthanded starters on consecutive days likely would have signaled an ideal time for a Gregory Polanco day off, regardless.

Taking advantage of an opportunity to rest a balky left shoulder made the decision that much easier for Hurdle.

“Just to get his shoulder a break,” Hurdle said. “We're going to get another lefty (Eduardo Rodriguez on Thursday in Boston), so it's not so much that it's a lefthander. It's just the day; the day we chose.”

Polanco has hit .400 (6 for 15) in his past four games, reaching safely in all of them. He's a .300 hitter at PNC Park since the start of last season. He's a .202 career hitter against lefthanders, including 2 for 18 this season.

Replacing Polanco in the field was Adam Frazier, who made his sixth start of the season (second in left along with two at second, one at third and one as the designated hitter). David Freese moved up a spot in the lineup to hit in Polanco's customary cleanup spot.

On the road again, and ...

The Pirates were set to leave Pittsburgh late Wednesday night upon completion of the game against the Reds to head to Boston for a stay of no more than 18 hours or so, then off to Chicago, St. Louis and back to Pittsburgh within an eight-day span.

Counting trips already made from Florida to Canada and New England in the two weeks prior, April has been anything but static for the Pirates.

Hurdle is choosing to take it in stride.

After all, it sure beats the travel necessitated after a rainout last year when the Pirates had to make a one-day trip to Denver to play the Colorado Rockies in the middle of a long homestand June 9.

“Talking with some people today over lunch,” Hurdle said, “‘What are you doing this week?

“'Well, I get to go to Fenway (Park), and then I'm going to Wrigley (Field) and then I'm going to Busch (Stadium).' That's pretty good. Who's going to argue with that if you like baseball? And even if you don't like baseball, I think you do like to see those stadiums.

“And then… the exclamation point — and that's what my friend said, ‘Then you get home and play the Yanknees.'

“It's one of the beautiful things about what we get to do, and sometimes the way it lines up and how we get to do it.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.