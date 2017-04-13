Kuhl pitches well, but Pirates bullpen falters in loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — Reason for optimism has been in short supply so far this season for the Pirates. And though right-hander Chad Kuhl provided some Thursday afternoon against the Red Sox, it is little more than scraping out a silver lining as the Pirates lost, 4-3.

After sweeping the struggling Braves over the weekend, the Pirates were swept by the Reds and forced to return to Fenway Park, where they lost their first two games to open the season. A drenching rain washed out their April 6 game against the Red Sox, necessitating their return, which started a seven-game, three-city trip.

Kuhl, making his second start of the season and first career appearance against the Red Sox, gave a sterling effort, matching a career high with 6 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up one run on five hits with no walks and six strikeouts, dropping his ERA from 3.60 to 2.38.

But, with a tenuous two-run lead in the eighth inning, Daniel Hudson and Juan Nicasio combined to allow three runs, sending the Pirates to a fourth consecutive loss.

Hudson opened the eighth, retiring Brock Holt on a groundout. He then walked Dustin Pedroia and Andrew Benintendi reached on an error by second baseman Phil Gosselin, ending Hudson's outing. Nicasio walked Mookie Betts to load the bases for Hanley Ramirez, who drove a two-strike fastball to deep center. It appeared to score three runs, but after a review, Betts was ruled out at home on a tag by catcher Chris Stewart. That mattered little when Mitch Moreland was issued an intentional walk and Xander Bogaerts singled into right field for the go-ahead run before Marco Hernandez struck out to end the inning.

The Pirates offense did most of its damage early, sending seven batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring two runs on Andrew McCutchen's first home run of the season. But the Pirates did nothing to improve their lackluster numbers with runners in scoring position. They were a woeful .171 entering the game, after going 0 for 23 in such situations against the Reds.

McCutchen's two-run homer came with Jordy Mercer on first base after he opened the game with a walk. But, after Gregory Polanco and David Freese followed McCutchen's blast with consecutive singles, Josh Harrison and Josh Bell struck out to end the inning, snuffing the potential to add on.

The Red Sox got a run in the second when Mitch Moreland led off with a double, giving him a major-league best eight, and scored on Marco Hernandez's one-out double. But, after Christian Vazquez's groundout moved Hernandez to third, Kuhl got Holt to chase a 95 mph fastball, ending the threat.

The Pirates added a run in the sixth. After McCutchen struck out to open the inning, Polanco doubled and Freese walked, ending Rodriguez's outing. Heath Hembree entered, striking out Harrison. With Bell batting, Polanco stole third, scoring on a throwing error by catcher Christian Vazquez.

