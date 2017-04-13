Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: McCutchen ties Bonds on team's HR list

Maureen Mullen | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen, left, is congratulated by Jordy Mercer (10) after his two-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Updated 20 minutes ago

BOSTON – Andrew McCutchen's first-inning homer against the Red Sox on Thursday was the 176th of his career, tying him with Barry Bonds for fourth-most in Pirates history.

It was also the first home run by a Pirates player at Fenway Park, and McCutchen's 27th career go-ahead homer in the first inning.

Freese perfect at the plate

For the 18th time in his career, Davis Freese reached base in all four plate appearances.

The Pirates designated hitter had a single and three walks.

Fleet feet

Gregory Polanco is 3 for 4 in stolen bases this season and has three of the Pirates' four swipes. Starling Marte has the other stolen base.

Bucs bits

The Pirates' three-game interleague losing streak is the longest since a seven-gamer in 2010…They are 2-4 when the starting pitcher goes at least six innings.

Maureen Mullen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.