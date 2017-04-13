Pirates notebook: McCutchen ties Bonds on team's HR list

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOSTON – Andrew McCutchen's first-inning homer against the Red Sox on Thursday was the 176th of his career, tying him with Barry Bonds for fourth-most in Pirates history.

It was also the first home run by a Pirates player at Fenway Park, and McCutchen's 27th career go-ahead homer in the first inning.

Freese perfect at the plate

For the 18th time in his career, Davis Freese reached base in all four plate appearances.

The Pirates designated hitter had a single and three walks.

Fleet feet

Gregory Polanco is 3 for 4 in stolen bases this season and has three of the Pirates' four swipes. Starling Marte has the other stolen base.

Bucs bits

The Pirates' three-game interleague losing streak is the longest since a seven-gamer in 2010…They are 2-4 when the starting pitcher goes at least six innings.