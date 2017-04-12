Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates worth more than $1 billion according to Forbes
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 6:03 a.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with owner Bob Nutting during the team's practice Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

The Pirates have reached the billionaires club.

According to Forbes magazine's annual valuation of Major League Baseball clubs , Pittsburgh's team has surpassed $1 billion for the first time. The 2017 figures released Tuesday give the Pirates a worth of $1.25 billion, an increase of 28 percent from last year's $975 million.

The Pirates are worth the 17th-most of the 30 major-league teams according to the Forbes analysis, which is in its 20th year. Although the numbers are widely reported, they're often disputed, particularly by the teams themselves.

The average MLB team is worth $1.54 billion per Forbes, an increase of 19 percent from 2016. Only six clubs had a larger increase in estimated value than the Pirates.

The New York Yankees have the highest valuation, according to Forbes, at $3.7 billion and up 9 percent from last year. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants round out the top five.

The least valuable franchise? The Tampa Bay Rays, at an estimated $825 million.

