Pirates

Pirates hold off Cubs, snap 4-game skid
Rob Biertempfel | Friday, April 14, 2017, 5:45 p.m.
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole high-fives second baseman Josh Harrison after a defensive play that ended the sixth inning against the Cubs on Friday, April 14, 2017.

CHICAGO — David Freese continued to get on base and Gerrit Cole tossed six strong innings Friday, as the Pirates upended the Chicago Cubs, 4-2.

The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak. They also won for the first time in their past seven games at Wrigley Field, where they went 1-8 last season.

Cole (1-1) got his first win in three starts this season. He gave up two runs and six hits, walked one and struck out five.

Cole threw 114 pitches, two shy of his career high. It's his highest count since tossing 114 pitches July 10, 2015.

Freese reached base four times (two doubles, one single and an error) and drove in the game's first two runs. Freese has reached in his past nine plate appearances, going back to Tuesday, and is batting .440.

Freese's first hit ended a long RBI drought with runners in scoring position.

After Starling Marte's two-run homer in the 10th inning Sunday, the Pirates went 1 for 31 with RISP. That lone hit (a single by Jordy Mercer on Thursday) wasn't worth much, as it merely moved a runner from second base to third.

Gregory Polanco began the second inning by drawing a five-pitch walk from Kyle Hendricks (1-1). After Polanco stole second, Freese lashed an RBI double to right field.

The Cubs tied it 1-1 in the fourth. Kris Bryant led off with a double and scored on Ben Zobrist's opposite-field single.

With one out in the fifth, Javy Baez hit a liner just beyond the reach of leaping third baseman Freese for a double. Kyle Schwarber's single gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates went hitless in their next five at-bats with runners in scoring position until Freese came through again in the sixth inning.

Back-to-back singles by Andrew McCutchen and Polanco put runners on the corners with none out. Hendricks was replaced by Justin Grimm.

Polanco broke for second, Baez went to cover the bag and Freese poked an RBI single through the hole into right field.

Francisco Cervelli doubled to right center, which scored Polanco and Freese, but stumbled while rounding second and was tagged out.

Reliever Felipe Rivero created some drama in the eighth. Bryant's leadoff walk was the first free pass Rivero issued this season. Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch.

Zobrist's 10-pitch at-bat ended with a strikeout on a 95 mph fastball. Addison Russell hit a laser, but directly to center fielder Starling Marte.

Jason Heyward reached on a slow-bouncing infield single. With the bases loaded, pinch hitter Wilson Contreras tapped an inning-ending grounder to Freese.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.

